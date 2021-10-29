Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

Raleigh, North Carolina, UNITED STATES

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include the following:

  • Third quarter net income of $2.9 million or $1.32 per diluted share compared to 2020 third quarter net income of $1.7 million or $0.78 per diluted share.  
  • Provision for loan losses of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $125,000 for the same period in 2020.
  • Return on average assets of 2.61%, compared to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average common equity of 13.6%, compared to 9.23% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 17.7%, compared to 12.8% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Loan processing and servicing revenue of $6.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.5 million as compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Government lending revenues of $584,000, compared to $571,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest income of $694,000 compared to $771,000 for the third quarter of 2020.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO of the Company said, “We are pleased with the Company’s strong third quarter earnings and continued deposit growth. Strong earnings can be attributed to the increase in new Windsor financial institution clients, many of which actively participate in the SBA 7(a) Loan Program, as well as the Bank’s strategic approach to Government Guaranteed Lending (GGL), including the authorization of a significant amount of funding in solar construction participations that will eventually be converted to permanent debt upon the projects being completed. While at the same time, continued efforts with our “originate and hold” GGL strategy should help the Bank leverage liquidity and capital through the fourth quarter and beyond. Overall growth in non-interest-bearing deposits remains strong as a result of our focus on the hemp and CBD industries. Volume in our Mortgage department tapered slightly due to a to a minor uptick in interest rates, as well as the fact that the majority of our target audiences have already refinanced year-to-date. Moving forward, with the CARES Act payments coming to an end, we expect that the Bank’s asset quality should continue to stabilize.  We are also experiencing strong demand within our renewables sector pipeline from development loans to construction loans to permanent financing and anticipate this will continue to yield positive results.”

BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $444.1 million, net loans held for investment were $253.4 million, loans held for sale were $20.6 million, total deposits were $340.9 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $87.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $54.9 million or 14%, net loans held for investment increased $86,000, loans held for sale decreased $5.7 million or 22%, total deposits increased $40.0 million or 13%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $10.4 million or 14%. The increase in assets was primarily the result of additional liquidity created by strong deposit growth initiatives. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 7,000 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At September 30, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 “Well Capitalized”
Minimum		Basel III Fully
Phased-In		West Town
Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio6.50%7.00%13.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio8.00%8.50%13.44%
Total risk-based capital ratio10.00%10.50%14.70%
Tier 1 leverage ratio5.00%4.00%9.48%
    

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $34.08 as of September 30, 2020 to $39.62 at September 30, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $24.83 as of September 30, 2020 to $30.66 at September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.84% at September 30, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns (specifically in the hospitality portfolio) surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic and worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans decreased $931,000 or 11% as compared to December 31, 2020, while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $125,000 in third quarter 2020, as concerns over the economic recovery continue nationwide.   The Bank has granted 142 deferrals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $72 million in exposure to the Bank.  However, as of September 30, 2021, there were only 14 loans in a deferred status with net exposure to the Bank of $5.1 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $325,000 in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2021. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20
Nonaccrual loans$7,575 $5,765 $7,341 $8,506 $8,790 
Foreclosed assets 618  618  1,377  2,372  3,522 
90 days past due and still accruing -  447  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$8,193 $6,830 $8,718 $10,878 $12,312 
      
Net charge-offs$325 $24 $156 $96 $2 
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.50% 0.03% 0.24% 0.14% 0.00%
      
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.84% 1.55% 2.14% 2.74% 3.29%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net     
of allowance 2.99% 2.40% 2.69% 3.26% 3.66%
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.24% 2.13% 2.02% 1.94% 2.05%
                

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $619,000 or 17% in comparison to the third quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin due to the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 4.52% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.59% to 4.88% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.61% to 1.04% year-over-year between September 30, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.  

 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20 9/30/219/30/20
Average balances:        
Loans$272,994$292,166$288,700$285,969$270,897  $284,620$249,235 
Available-for-sale securities 31,393 29,969 27,366 25,200 25,581   29,576 24,728 
Other interest-bearing balances 93,682 46,545 35,981 21,305 22,596   58,736 20,656 
Total interest-earning assets 398,069 368,680 352,047 332,474 319,074   372,932 294,619 
Total assets 446,822 418,741 399,775 382,574 371,395   421,779 346,016 
         
Noninterest-bearing deposits 103,708 85,918 80,626 81,552 77,857   90,084 66,268 
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Interest-bearing deposits 240,957 235,013 228,726 212,636 204,204   234,899 185,426 
Borrowed funds 5,196 5,187 4,000 5,793 6,793   4,794 15,576 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 246,153 240,200 232,726 218,429 210,997   239,693 201,002 
Common shareholders' equity 85,683 81,584 78,640 75,774 73,970   81,969 71,296 
Tangible common equity (1) 65,843 61,587 58,506 55,454 53,463   61,979 50,605 
         
Interest income/expense:        
Loans$4,759$4,686$4,442$4,250$4,394  $13,887$13,236 
Investment securities 75 66 50 52 64   191 231 
Interest-bearing balances and other 67 33 35 38 35   135 147 
Total interest income 4,901 4,785 4,527 4,340 4,493   14,213 13,614 
Deposits 645 665 704 759 855   2,014 2,535 
Borrowings - - - 2 1   - 180 
Total interest expense 645 665 704 761 856   2,014 2,715 
Net interest income$4,256$4,120$3,823$3,579$3,637  $12,199$10,899 
         
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.


 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
 9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20 9/30/219/30/20
Average yields and costs:        
Loans6.92% 6.43% 6.24% 5.90% 6.44%  6.52% 7.07% 
Available-for-sale securities0.96% 0.88% 0.73% 0.83% 1.00%  0.86% 1.25% 
Interest-bearing balances and other0.28% 0.28% 0.39% 0.71% 0.61%  0.31% 0.95% 
Total interest-earning assets4.88% 5.21% 5.22% 5.18% 5.59%  5.10% 6.16% 
Interest-bearing deposits1.06% 1.13% 1.25% 1.42% 1.66%  1.15% 1.82% 
Borrowed funds0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 0.06%  0.00% 1.54% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.04% 1.11% 1.23% 1.38% 1.61%  1.12% 1.80% 
Cost of funds0.73% 0.82% 0.91% 1.01% 1.18%  0.82% 1.35% 
Net interest margin4.24% 4.48% 4.40% 4.27% 4.52%  4.37% 4.93% 
         

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $9.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 38% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $6.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 131% as compared to the $2.6 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is attributable to increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.5 million, a decrease of $863,000 or 36% as compared to the third quarter of 2020.   Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market decreased from $50.3 million in the third quarter 2020 to $33.2 million in the third quarter 2021.   The decrease in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume as many borrowers have already refinanced in this low-rate environment.
  • GGL revenue was $584,000 in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $13,000 in comparison to the $571,000 of revenues for the same period in 2020.  
  • Other noninterest income totaled $694,000 in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $77,000 in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized a decrease of $106,000 in the fair value of its loan servicing rights during the third quarter of 2021 compared to an increase in fair value of $3,000 in the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 15%, from $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year increase in payroll expenses was due to new hires added this year as the Company continues to expand. Software expenses were $842,000, an increase of $427,000 or 103% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 as a result of costs related to the processing of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor increased from $485,000 in the third quarter of 2020 to $575,000 in the same period in 2021 primarily due to costs associated with processing and servicing PPP loans. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor more than doubled during that same period. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments, LLC in the third quarter of 2020, as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; and SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.


      
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
         
    Ending Balance
  (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$4,452 $3,537 $3,217 $4,268 $6,007 
Interest-bearing deposits 83,327  76,957  30,224  28,657  13,294 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 87,779  80,494  33,441  32,925  19,301 
Interest-bearing time deposits 1,996  2,746  2,746  2,746  2,746 
Available-for-sale securities 31,341  30,928  28,215  25,711  24,462 
Loans held for sale 20,610  14,621  17,735  26,308  35,743 
Loans held for investment 259,206  264,402  278,200  258,454  244,994 
 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,810) (5,635) (5,609) (5,144) (5,029)
  Loans held for investment, net 253,396  258,767  272,591  253,310  239,965 
Premises and equipment, net 4,127  4,599  4,651  4,658  4,628 
Foreclosed assets 618  618  1,377  2,372  3,522 
Loan servicing assets 3,830  3,936  3,428  3,456  3,265 
Bank-owned life insurance 5,220  5,193  5,161  5,136  5,109 
Accrued interest receivable 1,508  1,672  1,656  1,556  1,705 
Goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161 
Other intangible assets, net 6,569  6,737  6,851  7,037  7,224 
Other assets 13,954  16,803  17,176  10,833  13,186 
   Total assets$444,109 $440,275 $408,189 $389,209 $374,017 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
 Noninterest-bearing$98,940 $98,797 $77,167 $80,854 $78,849 
 Interest-bearing 241,959  238,598  234,523  220,036  206,913 
  Total deposits 340,899  337,395  311,690  300,890  285,762 
Borrowings 5,000  5,000  4,000  4,000  4,000 
Accrued interest payable 372  388  454  427  396 
Other liabilities 11,130  13,490  11,347  7,139  8,845 
 Total liabilities 357,401  356,273  327,491  312,456  299,003 
Shareholders' equity:     
Common stock, voting 2,176  2,183  2,223  2,181  2,181 
Common stock, non-voting 22  22  22  22  22 
Additional paid in capital 23,515  23,545  24,568  24,361  24,220 
Retained earnings 61,534  58,597  54,015  50,079  48,349 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 65  105  164  271  308 
 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 87,312  84,452  80,992  76,914  75,080 
Noncontrolling interest (604) (450) (294) (161) (66)
 Total shareholders' equity 86,708  84,002  80,698  76,753  75,014 
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$444,109 $440,275 $408,189 $389,209 $374,017 
         


Consolidated Statements of Income       
         
  (Dollars in thousands except perThree Months Ended Year-To-Date
  share data; unaudited)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20 9/30/219/30/20
Interest income        
Loans$4,759 $4,686 $4,442 $4,250 $4,394  $13,887 $13,236 
Available-for-sale securities and other 142  99  85  90  99   326  378 
Total interest income 4,901  4,785  4,527  4,340  4,493   14,213  13,614 
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits 645  665  704  759  855   2,014  2,535 
Interest on borrowings -  -  -  2  1   -  180 
Total interest expense 645  665  704  761  856   2,014  2,715 
Net interest income 4,256  4,120  3,823  3,579  3,637   12,199  10,899 
Provision for loan losses 500  50  622  210  125   1,172  4,250 
Noninterest income        
Loan processing and servicing        
revenue 5,951  5,765  8,838  2,291  2,579   20,554  18,478 
Mortgage 1,537  1,773  1,706  1,398  2,400   5,016  5,391 
Government guaranteed lending 584  3,812  1,325  1,815  571   5,721  1,363 
SBA documentation preparation fees 149  241  434  57  195   824  692 
Bank-owned life insurance 77  49  32  20  15   158  45 
Service charges on deposits 27  32  25  26  28   84  89 
Other noninterest income 694  908  2,196  491  771   3,798  1,350 
Total noninterest income 9,019  12,580  14,556  6,098  6,559   36,155  27,408 
Noninterest expense        
Compensation 5,462  5,996  6,016  5,250  4,422   17,474  13,857 
Occupancy and equipment 324  300  303  286  289   927  756 
Loan and special asset expenses 133  634  1,002  655  1,013   1,769  2,071 
Professional services 732  560  680  559  534   1,972  1,700 
Data processing 196  215  221  196  187   632  500 
Software 842  1,524  3,391  492  415   5,757  2,885 
Communications 100  90  107  94  83   297  254 
Advertising 474  393  109  128  109   976  379 
Amortization of intangibles 170  172  186  186  186   528  558 
Other operating expenses 505  733  644  792  545   1,882  1,700 
Total noninterest expense 8,938  10,617  12,659  8,638  7,783   32,214  24,660 
Income before income taxes 3,837  6,033  5,098  829  2,288   14,968  9,397 
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,055  1,606  1,296  (805) 634   3,957  2,317 
Net income 2,782  4,427  3,802  1,634  1,654   11,011  7,080 
Noncontrolling interest (155) (155) (134) (96) (66)  (444) (66)
Net income attributable        
    to IFH, Inc.$ 2,937 $ 4,582 $ 3,936 $ 1,730 $ 1,720  $ 11,455 $ 7,146 
         
Basic earnings per common share$1.37 $2.14 $1.80 $0.80 $0.79  $5.31 $3.27 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.32 $2.07 $1.76 $0.78 $0.78  $5.15 $3.23 
Weighted average common shares        
outstanding 2,144  2,147  2,185  2,169  2,176   2,158  2,182 
Diluted average common shares        
outstanding 2,219  2,219  2,240  2,212  2,206   2,226  2,215 
         


Performance Ratios        
          
  Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
  9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20 9/30/219/30/20
PER COMMON SHARE        
 Basic earnings per common share$1.37 $2.14 $1.80 $0.80 $0.79  $5.31 $3.27 
 Diluted earnings per common share 1.32  2.07  1.76  0.78  0.78   5.15  3.23 
 Book value per common share 39.62  38.32  36.08  34.91  34.08   39.62  34.08 
 Tangible book value per common share (2) 30.66  29.29  27.16  25.74  24.83   30.66  24.83 
          
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)        
 Return on average assets 2.61% 4.39% 3.99% 1.79% 1.84%  3.63% 2.75%
 Return on average common shareholders'        
 equity 13.60% 22.53% 20.30% 9.06% 9.23%  18.68% 13.35%
 Return on average tangible common        
 equity (2) 17.70% 29.84% 27.28% 12.38% 12.76%  24.71% 18.81%
 Net interest margin 4.24% 4.48% 4.40% 4.27% 4.52%  4.37% 4.93%
 Efficiency ratio (1) 67.3% 63.6% 68.9% 89.3% 76.3%  66.6% 64.4%
          
 (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
          
 (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
         


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2021 were as follows:

  % of
  Commercial
(in millions)AmountLoans
Solar electric power generation$45.324%
Power and communication line and related structures construction 26.514%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 19.910%
Lessors of other real estate property 12.67%
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 10.76%
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 8.24%
Other activities related to real estate 8.04%
General freight trucking, local 5.03%
Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.52%
Colleges, Universities and Professional Schools 3.52%
 $144.276%
   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20   
Tangible book value per common share        
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity$87,312 $84,452 $80,992 $76,914 $75,080    
Less: Goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161    
Less Other intangible assets, net 6,569  6,737  6,851  7,037  7,224    
Total tangible common equity$67,582 $64,554 $60,980 $56,716 $54,695    
         
Ending common shares outstanding 2,204  2,204  2,245  2,203  2,203    
Tangible book value per common share$30.66 $29.29 $27.16 $25.74 $24.83    
         
 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands)9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20 9/30/219/30/20
Return on average tangible common equity        
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity$85,683 $81,584 $78,640 $75,774 $73,970  $81,969 $71,296 
Less: Average goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161   13,161  13,159 
Less Average other intangible assets, net 6,679  6,836  6,973  7,159  7,346   6,829  7,532 
Average tangible common equity$65,843 $61,587 $58,506 $55,454 $53,463  $61,979 $50,605 
         
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.$2,937 $4,582 $3,936 $1,730 $1,720  $11,455 $7,146 
Return on average tangible common equity 17.70% 29.84% 27.28% 12.38% 12.76%  24.71% 18.81%


 


Tags

Integrated Financial Holdings West Town Bancorp West Town Bank & Trust Windsor Advantage

Contact Data