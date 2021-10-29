Former NBA Coach George Karl Joins American CEO for Upcoming Training and Coaching Event

Denver, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American CEO's Joel Trammell will interview former NBA coach George Karl at American CEO's upcoming Zoom webinar on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. MDT. The topics of the November event include advice on how to build a strong team, align goals with top performers, and create a flow-state in the organization. The November training seminar will be the fourth in a five-part series of monthly webinars and is intended to guide executive leaders and their teams into a successful future.

The seminar will coach both aspiring and current CEOs as to how they can improve their leadership skills and guide the next generation of CEOs. For the November webinar, Trammell will interview Coach George Karl on the topics of teamwork, alignment, flow, and more.

George Karl is one of nine NBA coaches to have won 1,000 NBA games and the 6th winningest coach in NBA history. In his distinguished career, he has guided six NBA teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Karl went to college in North Carolina and played professional basketball for six years, primarily with the San Antonio Spurs, before beginning his coaching career. He was named Coach of the Year four times, including in his final year with the Denver Nuggets in 2013. He coached the US national team in the 2002 World Championship and was selected as head coach of the NBA All-Stars four times.

Outside the court, Karl beat prostate cancer in 2005 and throat cancer in 2010. His latest venture, Truth + Media, includes his podcast Truth + Basketball. Karl is known for his characteristic bluntness and insight. He resides in Denver and is the father of three children.

With his legendary coaching career, no one better knows how similar leading a winning NBA team as a head coach is to leading a management team as a CEO. In each case, the leader is responsible for working with talented, strong-willed individuals to create a culture and alignment that leads to achieving goals.

American CEO offers executive coaching to CEOs in the form of peer groups, resources, and training sessions. Best-selling author and co-founder of American CEO Joel Trammell is a serial entrepreneur who has built several diverse organizations over the years. Under his leadership, he has guided organizations to successful exits with investor returns over the past three decades. He is also a pioneer in the field of CEO education and training and now lends his knowledge and experience to CEOs looking to grow in their roles.

"As a leading CEO educator, Trammell regularly speaks at conferences and events nationwide," says American CEO in a statement shared through its website. "He has contributed to Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc.com, sharing his experience-based insight on business leadership topics. He has served on the boards of public, private, and non-profit organizations. He was named Chairman Emeritus of the Austin Technology Council and regularly teaches a course for Austin-based CEOs. Trammell holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and is a former instructor at the US Navy's Nuclear Power School."

Sherif Sakr is the other half of the duo behind American CEO. Sakr spent his childhood in four countries and on three continents. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati and international economics at the University of Denver. He had four careers before starting a wellness business with a staff of 60. As his business grew, he learned through experience that owning a business requires a unique set of skills and tools, both of which he acquired and adapted to himself by joining a CEO peer group. He later realized that he had a gift for coaching business owners and CEOs.

American CEO explains, "This profound realization led to this final career, facilitating CEO peer groups in Denver. In 2021, the opportunity arose to partner with Joel Trammell and use his content and experience to innovate the peer group concept by adding a practical curriculum in a classroom setting to help CEOs create predictable operations and growth. Having worked with dozens of executives, he knew that this was exactly what was needed, and American CEO was born." Sakr is well-regarded for his leadership and his ability to closely listen, deeply connect, and respectful guidance.

Join American CEO on Friday, November 5, 2021, for the 30-minute webinar at 9:00 a.m. MDT. As with previous webinars, there will be a Q & A after. It will be free to attendees, and recordings of the event will be available to registrants. To register, visit here.

To learn more about American CEO, contact the American CEO press office for more information on its CEO coaching and training services.

###

For more information about American CEO, contact the company here:



American CEO

Press Contact

press@americanceo.com