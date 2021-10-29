The Everest Foundation Assisting In Research With Schools Of Medicine

Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Everest Foundation is a non-profit organization that's dedicated to making advancements to medical schools and medical research. Dr. Michael Everest runs this organization and he has been getting a lot of credit for the contributions he has been making to several schools and organizations.



Dr. Michael Everest is dedicated to bringing more innovative ideas forward when it comes to medicine. He strongly believes that putting more funding towards medical research is incredibly important, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.



A lot of important research starts at medical schools. However, it costs a lot of money to continue this research. In order for these students to continue their work in medical research, they need more assistance. Over the years, The Everest Foundation has donated millions of dollars towards medicine schools and medical residencies.



Dr. Michael Everest knows that when these students have more assistance, they are able to accomplish more with their research. He is proud to sponsor these schools and give them a helping hand towards the training they need for the most cutting-edge research.



These students are the future of medicine, which is why it's important to give them the tools they need for research now. Proper funding allows these students to put the most innovative ideas to the test and find solutions that could save somebody's life. Medical research is never-ending, which is why it's important that these students continue to get as much assistance as possible.



The Everest Foundation was originally founded in honor of Dr. Edwin Everest. It was formed in 2008 after he passed to carry on his passion for improving medicine. The goal of the non-profit organization was to make an impact in the world of medicine. Over the years they have been able to provide funding for many medical schools and organizations.



When Dr. Edwin Everest was alive, he did a lot of work with students to help them continue their journey through graduate medical education. Dr. Michael Everest believes it was important to keep that vision alive with The Everest Foundation. Today, the institute is continuing to improve the future of medicine and offers many philanthropic donations and programs to medical schools.



One of the reasons that Dr. Michael Everest is proud to run The Everest Foundation is that he believes in the power that each student at medical school has. He knows that the donations that The Everest Foundation provides can lead to a better future for a lot of medical students and the patients who rely on them.



Many students have already benefited from the medical residency placements from Residents Medical and other research advancements that were made possible because of The Everest Foundation. Dr. Michael Everest is committed to continuing to make research and residency possible for students through funding. He believes this funding could play a part in finding solutions for some of the world's health issues.