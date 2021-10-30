Encino Dental Smile Utilizes State-of-The-Art Technology to Get Back Beautiful Smiles.

Encino, CA, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting from childhood, people should understand that dental health is essential. Your teeth are important!. Everyone has approximately 30 teeth. Each of these teeth have a different function, and they all work together to support each other. Your teeth must be kept healthy because they affect your overallhealth, facial structure, and your entire body

Beyond the importance of dental health, everyone wants to look and feel more attractive. Straighter or whiter teeth can give you a “perfect smile” to help achieve that goal. Misaligned and crooked teeth, or discoloration affect your smile, create a facial appearance that can be perceived as “improper” and make you feel insecure.

Understanding the importance of dental health and taking care of your teeth can make you a healthier you! When asked about the importance of one’s teeth, Dr. Faraz Farahnik, a cosmetic dentist at Encino Dental Smiles, said “Seeing a proper cosmetic dentist can restore smile and confidence with surprising results. People with decaying, damaged, discolored, and crooked teeth may have difficulty when speaking and eating, and they should see a specialist immediately to get back their smiles.”

Encino Dental Smiles is an internationally known and recognized cosmetic dentistry clinic which provides a wide range of cosmetic dentistry and smile enhancement services all under one roof. It is conveniently located in a professional medical building in Encino, California. Encino Dental Smiles specializes in general dental health and enhancing smiles offering superior dental services, such as custom-made dental implants, gum surgery, gum lifts, porcelain crowns, bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign/clear braces, fixing gaps, and teeth whitening.

In addition to treating patients from all over Los Angeles County the talented providers at Encino Dental Smiles also currently see over 50 traveling patients from three counties and 18 states..

Dr. Faraz Farahnik, an experienced general and cosmetic dentist at Encino Dental Smiles, is a trusted treater for adults and children. . He is proud to have given beautiful smiles to numerous celebrities, musicians, rappers, influencers, athletes, and producers, including Lele Pons, Blac Chyna, French Montana, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Soulja boy, GATA, Lyrica Anderson, and many others. Dr. Faraz Farahnik is a native Angeleno who graduated with honors from UCLA and earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from USC’s prestigious Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry. As a professional celebrity dentist, he understands how to complement each patient’s unique facial features and he is committed to giving his patients life-changing results.

Encino Dental Smiles invests in state-of-the-art technology and a comfortable environment for its patients. It offers multiple dentistry services, including minimally invasive procedures such as tooth extractions, dental implant placement, periodontal disease treatment, and full mouth reconstruction. It uses 3D scanning and other sophisticated equipment to help patients get more predictable results and more proportional smiles from their orthodontia treatments. The clinic is also equipped with a dental microscope that can make teeth appear 20x larger, allowing dentists to perform fillings and crowns that are much more accurate.Encino Dental Smiles strives to provide excellent service with advanced equipment, a comfortable atmosphere, and friendly staff. Hence, it enhances the experience of dental visits and is more enjoyable. High-end technology allows Encino Dental Smiles to give its patients better in-depth examinations and more accurate diagnoses. As a result, it is able to provide painless procedures which produce a more aesthetically superior smile with longer lasting results.

Encino Dental Smiles is located at 16260 Ventura Blvd #730, Encino, CA 91436. They are also available 24/7, including weekends and holidays, to provide emergency dental services. Encino Dental Smiles serves the community in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley as well as patients from all around the world. For more information about Encino Dental Smiles or book an appointment with the dentist, please call (818)514-2228 (888) 8VENEER or visit www.encinodentalsmile.com.

