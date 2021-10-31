Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size, Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | Report Covers Global Covid-19 Outbreak, Opportunities with New Innovations, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Segments Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast

Pune, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Outlook To 2027: "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Data Backup and Recovery Software Market" Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Data Backup and Recovery Software industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Data Backup and Recovery Software market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Data Backup and Recovery Software market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.

Scope of the Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Report:

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. Data recovery software provides access to restart applications and protect digital property in the event of hard drive crashes, data becomes corrupted or accidentally delete important files. Backup and recovery describes the process of creating and storing copies of data that can be used to protect organizations against data loss.

Veeam, Veritas Technologies, Commvault, Acronis, Kaseya (Unitrends), Datto, Netapp, Code42 etc. are the key suppliers in the global Data Backup and Recovery Software market. Top 10 took up above 55% of the global market in 2018.

USA is the largest region of Data Backup and Recovery Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 25.7%, 6.7%.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market

The global Data Backup and Recovery Software market size is projected to reach US$ 9763.6 million by 2027, from US$ 5074.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Data Backup and Recovery Software Market include: The research covers the current Data Backup and Recovery Software market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Kaseya (Unitrends)

Datto

Zoolz (Genie9)

Wondershare

Softland Romania

NTI Corporation

EasyUS

Strengthsoft

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Data Backup and Recovery Software is used mainly in the type of on-premises, which had market share of over 83% in 2018, and cloud-based type had the rest share.

But cloud-based type is estimated to grow in a higher rate of over 18% than 7.2% of on-premises in 2019-2025.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Enterprise

Personal

Data Backup and Recovery Software has been applied in enterprise field, which has accounted for over 90% market share from 2014 by now.And the market size of enterprise and personal field would increase in almost the same rate of over 9% in the near future from 2019 to 2025.

The Data Backup and Recovery Software Market competitive landscape provide details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Data Backup and Recovery Software business, the date to enter into the Data Backup and Recovery Software market, Data Backup and Recovery Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Data Backup and Recovery Software?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Data Backup and Recovery Software? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Data Backup and Recovery Software Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Data Backup and Recovery Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Data Backup and Recovery Software Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Data Backup and Recovery Software market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Data Backup and Recovery Software market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

