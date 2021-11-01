Bango and Microsoft expand access to Microsoft 365 subscriptions

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, is powering the first Telco to offer bundled Microsoft 365 subscriptions, launching with a major global telecoms provider in the UK. Used by more than a half billion people, Microsoft 365 combines the full Office suite of Microsoft Office 365 apps with Microsoft Teams collaboration software.



Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is leveraging the Bango Platform to enable resellers including Telcos, banks, retailers and insurance providers to bundle Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions as part of their customer offers. The consumer appeal of bundled media subscriptions has seen the marketing model become widely adopted, providing resellers with a powerful way to differentiate themselves. The addition of the world’s leading productivity apps to the mix of services available to bundle is an exciting opportunity for resellers, giving customers more of what they want.

“Bango and Microsoft are increasing choice for consumers. Microsoft 365 subscriptions are a compelling value add, complementing the movie, music and gaming media subscriptions offered by resellers as part of their bundled packages,” said Jim Plimmer, SVP Payment Product Strategy & Sales at Bango. “With the Bango Platform, resellers have the most flexible solution to provide a limitless variety of bundled offers. Once live, data insights from the Bango Platform optimize targeting to get the right offer, to the right people at the right time.”

This launch expands the partnership between Bango and Microsoft which sees Bango powering Telco bundles for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

About Bango



The world’s largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

