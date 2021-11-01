Proactive news headlines including Creso Pharma, ClearVue Technologies, Australian Strategic Metals and Blackstone Minerals

Sydney, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has launched efforts to enter the expanding Swiss cannabis market, with a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) forming the first overture to Innuana AG Switzerland, a local licensed cannabis grower, to grow and market medicinal cannabis in the Swiss market on Creso’s behalf. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV) has expanded its commercial footprint in the US, executing a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Graboyes Commerical Window and Glass Solutions of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the manufacture, sale, and marketing of ClearVue products. Click here

Australian Strategic Metals Ltd (TSX-V:SMD) has capped off another crucial quarter, one that saw the emerging 'mine to metal' producer ink a key framework and nab an offtake proposal. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) is readying for the next chapter at its Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in Vietnam with a A$60 million capital raise. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has delivered a busy September quarter as it progresses exploration on copper, gold and silver projects in US resources hotspots in Alaska and Nevada. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has rounded off what it calls a transformational quarter, with plenty of cash on hand and results from exploration drilling highlighting what the company believes to be strong growth potential for its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has received SAM (sub-audio magnetics) geophysics survey results from the Junction Prospect within the Croydon North EPM 27001 in Northern Queensland. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has unveiled an upgraded mineral resource for its namesake vanadium project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) intends to raise A$7.8 million via a A$2.5 million placement to institutional investor Territory Funds Management and a fully underwritten, A$5.3 million non-renounceable rights issue to eligible shareholders. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off a 10,000-metre aircore drill program at its Norseman Project within the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia. Click here

Cervantes Corporation Ltd (ASX:CVS), now Reach Resources Ltd, has begun efforts to produce a new resource estimate at its flagship Primrose Gold Project in Western Australia, following solid assay results from recent exploration. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has kicked off an expansive new drilling program at Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has qualified to be upgraded to the US-based OTCQX market. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR)’s managing director has looked back on a busy September quarter in a recap to shareholders. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has returned one of the best magmatic sulphide mineralisation intersections to date at VC1 target of the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has strengthened its operational health and safety efforts with the appointment of Monique Parker as vice president of Health, Safety and Environment, who will report to chief operating officer David Klanecky. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has heard the starting gun at its wholly-owned Douglas Canyon Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, where its maiden diamond drilling campaign is officially underway. Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC)’s recent drilling at the North Kanowna Star Project, which forms part of its 3.07-million-ounce Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, has revealed a significant mineralised corridor. Click here

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) is highly encouraged by early indications from a second phase drilling program at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia’s Mid-West with visible gold observed in reverse circulation (RC) drill chips. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) is raising funds to expand development and exploration activities at the Morila Gold Project and Goulamina Lithium Project in West Africa through a $25 million share purchase plan. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has attracted a buy recommendation from Foster Stockbroking and maintains a 12-month share price target of $1.56 based on the analysts risk evaluation. Click here

