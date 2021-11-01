Email Marketing Software Market to Reach USD 2,275.5 Million by 2027- Fortune Business insights

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.

Email Marketing Software Market Share, Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 10.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 2275.5 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1025.7 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Channel, Deployment, Enterprise size, Application, Industry. Growth Drivers Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Low Email Deliverability Rate Impeding the Adoption of Email Marketing Platforms





Regional Analysis :

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

The Email Marketing Software Market in North America stood at USD 355.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising inclination towards email marketing platforms for enhancing advertising capabilities. The presence of small & medium enterprises will further foster growth in the region in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for technology in developing countries. The penetration of high-speed internet services will further aid the adoption of email marketing in the region. The emergence of digital marketing companies in India will have an excellent effect on the market. Small companies and startups are leveraging email marketing software as the most cost-effective tool to expand their customer base, which in turn, will boost the market in the forthcoming years. The expansion of IT companies in developing nations such as India and China will promote the growth of the Email Marketing Software Market.

Market Driver :

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business-to-business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years.

Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional emails including welcome series emails, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by email software automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Development :

November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Email Marketing Software Market growth rate of the Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Email Marketing Software Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Email Marketing Software Market Size?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the market?

What are the Email Marketing Software Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of the Email Marketing Software Market industry?





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value) Business-to-Business Business-to-Customers Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value) On Premise Cloud Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value) Email Lead Generation Sales Reporting Customer Management Template Management Reporting and Analytics Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.) Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Retail Healthcare Consumer Goods Travel and Transportation Information Technology Enabled Service Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.) Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value) Business-to-Business Business-to-Customers Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value) On Premise Cloud Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value) Email Lead Generation Sales Reporting Customer Management Template Management Reporting and Analytics Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.) Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Retail Healthcare Consumer Goods Travel and Transportation Information Technology Enabled Service Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.) Market Size and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued…!

