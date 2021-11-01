The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|647,560
|300.11
|194,340,675
|27 October 2021
|20,000
|318.35
|6,366,906
|28 October 2021
|40,000
|318.10
|12,723,824
|29 October 2021
|40,000
|316.08
|12,643,156
|Accumulated under the programme
|747,560
|302.42
|226,074,561
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,339,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.60% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
