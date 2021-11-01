Eezy Plc is expanding its service offering by purchasing the majority of the shares of KK Valmennuskeskus Oy

English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 1 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.30 A.M.

Eezy Plc is expanding its service offering aimed at the public sector and young people by purchasing the majority of the shares of KK Valmennuskeskus Oy.

Valmennuskeskus Public, the main business of Valmennuskeskus, offers nationwide workforce training, coaching, guidance and rehabilitation services under public administration to more than 8,000 people each year, employing more than 100 recruitment specialists, career coaches and instructors. More than 3,000 people are employed through the services of Valmennuskeskus Public each year.

Valmennuskeskus has also been organizing entrance examination courses for upper secondary school students since 1975. Its courses are attended by more than 10,000 young people per year.



The company’s turnover in the latest accounting period was about EUR 10 million and profit about EUR 1 million. Eezy Plc will purchase an 80% share of the company, intending to later increase its stake to 100%. The purchase price is about EUR 5 million. A share of about EUR 1 million of the purchase price will be paid for with new Eezy shares.

Heads of Units Antti Kasanen and Janne Nousiainen will remain as employees and minority owners of the company.

With the transaction, Eezy aims to improve its ability to solve the workforce matching problem by helping those struggling to find employment and foreign workers to integrate into the Finnish labour market. The student training services of Valmennuskeskus will help Eezy offer its services to young people in an earlier stage in their life. Moving forward, Eezy will be able to help young people find a place in their desired educational institution as well as find work while studying.



The transaction was completed today, 1 November 2021.

“I am very glad that the wonderful, groundbreaking services of Valmennuskeskus will become part of Eezy. According to our strategy, the new services will increase our social significance as an innovator in the labour market and an active employer. The goal of our operations is to focus on the success of the individual and to build partnerships that last throughout people’s careers. In this sense, Valmennuskeskus is the perfect acquisition as it will enable us to help young people fulfill their educational ambitions and, with the Public business operations, offer everyone a chance to succeed in working life,” says Sami Asikainen, CEO of Eezy Plc.

“I think it’s great that the success of Valmennuskeskus will continue as part of Eezy. The more than 40-year journey of Valmennuskeskus has been eventful, and the scope and offering of our business have become highly diverse along the way. Eezy feels like a natural fit for Valmennuskeskus as the company will now be able to offer even more tangible, direct paths to the labour market after coaching and training. The student customers of Valmennuskeskus will also have an easier way to establish contacts with working life. Valmennuskeskus has become one of the largest and best-known training and coaching companies in Finland under the Kasanen family business. Thanks to the transaction, the company will step into an even larger a role in the service of Finnish working life and continue its wonderful development,” says Kari Kasanen, founder and Chair of the Board of Valmennuskeskus.



