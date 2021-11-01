Serstech recruits new CFO

Serstech AB (”Serstech”) has recruited Mikael Lundborg as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mikael Lundborg has more than two decades of experience from CFO roles in the venture capital segment. He will join Serstech as CFO on November 9, 2021.

Mikael Lundborg has a strong background in the venture capital area and extensive experience from working with growth companies included listed companies such as Elanders AB and BoMill AB. Lundborg has also held the CFO role for many years with listed European Mid Cap companies.

CEO Stefan Sandor comments:

“Serstech welcomes Mikael as our new CFO and an important member of our senior management. He will bring valuable expertise from the listed environment, in addition to his solid background in finance and venture capital. We would also like to thank Joakim Nyström for his valuable contributions and expertise during an important phase in Serstech’s history.”

For more information about Serstech, please contact:

Stefan Sandor, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 60 67

E-mail: stefan.sandor@serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on November 1, 2021.



Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se .

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification, which are primarily used to identify primarly narcotics, bombs and other hazardous chemicals. Typical customers are police authorities, customs and first responders. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.