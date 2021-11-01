Previously cautious Institutional Investors are more upbeat in the latest release of the Investor Sentiment Assessment

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality Insights, the industry’s trusted investment and development news platform from Questex, has released the Q3 2021 results of the quarterly Investor Sentiment Assessment in collaboration with ABP Invest. Hospitality Insights provides deal-makers with the latest information on trends and opportunities and is the official news arm of top global hospitality conferences, including; The Annual Hotel Conference, The International Hospitality Investment Forum and The Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum.



The release of the Q3 Assessment has revealed that the only way is up, as levels of optimism for the recovery of hospitality sector continue to rise. This is not a huge surprise given the lifting of travel restrictions around the world over the summer and the increase in leisure hospitality in particular is driving the bounce-back and positive sentiment.

The ongoing improvement in expectations of economic conditions has been a solid feature of the assessment – with 80% of investors expecting a ‘significant improvement’ demonstrating a marked increase of 100% over the last three quarters of the assessment – 40% in Q1’21, climbing to 60% in Q2’21 and now 80% in Q3’21. The proportion of investors expecting a deteriorating economic climate has dropped to its lowest level of 1% since the survey began.

Hotels hold on to pole position for the fourth consecutive quarter as the best investment opportunity over the next 12 months, followed by Serviced Apartments and Extended Stay taking over third place from Resorts in Q2’21. At the other end of the scale Hostels and Co-Working are expected to provide the least attractive opportunities.

When asked to consider the most attractive cities for hotel investment the response was once again unanimous with the top three European cities from Q2 holding strong; London, Barcelona and Paris.

Thanos Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer, ABP Invest, said: “We were relieved to see Investor Sentiment coming off the extreme positive readings of last Quarter which had raised our concerns of potential complacency amongst investors. The sentiment remains firmly positive but cognisant of inflationary risks alongside labour shortages and higher wages which contain forward looking expectations. It is also worth noting that Institutional Investors have become relatively more upbeat in their assessment compared to other investors, having been more cautious until now.”

Over the course of the past 20 months, the assessment was only open to a select group of investors that actively attend the Questex portfolio of hospitality events and provide a healthy representation of the entire hospitality investment ecosystem; including institutional investors, private property owners, family offices, private equity and high net worth individuals. As the investor pool grows, Questex will be opening submissions to vetted investors who wish to participate and in turn, have the opportunity to debrief with fellow contributors on the findings. Those interested can complete this brief form.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Hospitality Insights Investor Sentiment Assessment

The assessment was launched at the start of the pandemic to monitor buyer and seller sentiment, during a time where tracking investors’ appetites became more crucial than ever. The data captures overall proportions of dry powder in hospitality, interest and allocation in various investment segments, regions, and asset classes, yield expectations, potential threats, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

The Q4 assessment will open in November. Sign up for Hospitality Insights’ newsletters here to stay up to date and follow the company page on LinkedIn here.

