Charter of Romantika

A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, AS Tallink Latvija, and Holland Norway Lines BV have signed a long-term bareboat charter agreement for chartering the vessel M/S Romantika. Charterparty becomes effective after it is approved by the mortgagees of the ship. The vessel will be delivered to the charterer in March 2022. The charter agreement has been signed for three years with extension options (3+1+1). Holland Norway Lines plans to operate the vessel on international routes between Norway and the Netherlands.



