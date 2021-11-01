COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 54/2021 – 1 NOVEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|152,455
|795.48
|121,274,500.82
|25 October 2021
|3,292
|792.16
|2,607,782.16
|26 October 2021
|3,500
|793.70
|2,777,937.05
|27 October 2021
|3,500
|792.50
|2,773,754.90
|28 October 2021
|3,500
|798.98
|2,796,423.35
|29 October 2021
|3,396
|797.29
|2,707,611.44
|Accumulated under the program
|169,643
|795.42
|134,938,009.72
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 726,942 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
