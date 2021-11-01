Company announcement 23/2021



Green Hydrogen Systems announces new Chief Financial Officer

Kolding, Denmark, 1 November 2021 – Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has appointed Ole Vesterbæk as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management of the company. Ole Vesterbæk will assume the position no later the 1 May 2022.

Ole Vesterbæk joins Green Hydrogen Systems with an impeccable track record from leading finance organisations, today being the CFO in the largest division of Danish Crown, Danish Crown Pork. Prior to that Ole Vesterbæk has held senior positions in Ecco, Lantmännen and Velux and has an extensive experience in designing, building and running efficient finance organisations in a production and manufacturing environment. Ole’s leadership profile has been formed by successfully running culturally diverse organisations across Europe, the US and Asia.

Thyge Boserup, Chairman of Green Hydrogen Systems, comments:

“I’m very pleased by the appointment of Ole Vesterbæk as the new CFO of Green Hydrogen Systems. Ole brings many years of relevant international financial experience and leadership skills, and he will take a key role in the rapid development of Green Hydrogen Systems. The appointment forms an important step in the execution of our ambitious plan for the company and I am confident Ole will be a strong addition to our leadership team.”

