Global Consolidated Telecoms Software and Services Market Report 2021: Market will Grow from $77.4 Billion in 2020 to $114 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%

The market will grow from USD77.4 billion in 2020 to USD114 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

This report provides forecasts for the overall communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms software and related services for 2021-2026.

5G-related spending will grow the fastest and will account for 38% of CSPs' spending on telecoms software by 2026. Spending on cloud technology and automation will increase too as CSPs pursue new deployment models and aim to improve operational efficiency to support emerging use cases.

It provides details of spending by delivery model, service type and region, as well as the major drivers, including 5G. The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.

The report is based on several sources, including:

Research from the past year

Interviews with CSPs and vendors worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How will the shift toward 5G standalone network affect CSPs' spending on telecoms software?

How will automation and cloudification change CSPs spending behaviour?

What are the key trends and factors that will affect the overall telecoms software market during 2021-2026?

What are the regional factors that will drive growth?

What should vendors do to exploit new business opportunities?

How will professional services for telecoms software perform during the forecast period?

Coverage

This report provides a detailed 5-year forecast of the worldwide telecoms software market, split into the following areas.

Segments

Data, AI and development platforms

Automated assurance

Customer engagement

Monetisation platforms

Network automation and orchestration

Network cloud infrastructure

Service design and orchestration

Subscriber data management

Telecoms service sectors

Mobile

IoT

Consumer fixed

Business fixed

Who Should Read this Report

Vendor strategy teams that need to understand how CSPs' spending is shifting and want to identify growth opportunities and areas of new investment in the telecoms software products and services markets.

Vendors' product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, geographical focus and business growth.

CSPs' strategy and market intelligence teams that want to evaluate spending and investment metrics.

Professional services vendors that want to understand the growth opportunities over the next 5 years.

Regions

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

