1 NOVEMBER 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Northern 2 VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Miss Cecilia McAnulty, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc, with effect from 1 November 2021. This information is disclosed in accordance with LR 9.6.14(2).

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

