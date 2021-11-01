Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 1 November 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211029182021_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 317 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 871 Unit price: 13.51823 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,079 Unit price: 13.5824 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 3,267 Volume weighted average price: 13.56312 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 103 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 299 Unit price: 13.52301 EUR
(3): Volume: 57 Unit price: 13.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 459 Volume weighted average price: 13.54087 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 107 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,488 Unit price: 13.51366 EUR
(3): Volume: 510 Unit price: 13.53627 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,105 Volume weighted average price: 13.52149 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,293 Unit price: 13.54356 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,173 Unit price: 13.51975 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,354 Unit price: 13.5152 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 5,820 Volume weighted average price: 13.5232 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 777 Unit price: 13.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 777 Volume weighted average price: 13.54 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 169 Unit price: 13.53112 EUR
(2): Volume: 34 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 203 Volume weighted average price: 13.53596 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,570 Unit price: 13.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,570 Volume weighted average price: 13.54 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-29
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 799 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 799 Volume weighted average price: 13.56 EUR
