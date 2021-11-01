Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics 2021: Diagnostics Play New Key Role in Therapeutic Development and Clinical Trials

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates, 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics and companion diagnostics are driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success but diagnostics, especially biomarkers, are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.

The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous.

Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

3 Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

3.1 The Immune System

3.2 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.5 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.7 Public National/regional lab

4.1.8 Hospital lab

4.1.9 Physician Lab

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Outcome potential

5.1.2 Companion Diagnostics

5.1.3 Funding

5.1.4 Technology Environment

5.1.5 Target Solutions

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics

5.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3 Protocols

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

6 Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments

7 Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies

8 The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

9 Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type

9.1 Checkpoint

9.2 Cytokine

9.3 Germline Genetic

9.4 Genetic Tumor

9.5 Tumor Microenvironment

9.6 Other

10 Appendices

10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

10.4 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

