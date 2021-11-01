Embedded Software Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global embedded software market size is predicted to show tremendous growth during the forecast timeframe, attributed the adoption of software solutions in a variety of telecom applications. Regions like Europe are increasingly adopting the concept of ‘Industry 4.0’ to automate various manufacturing operations and reduce the related costs. These factors will foster the use of embedded software across the globe. The region-wise trends expanding market size are discussed below:

Asia Pacific (regional valuation to reach $5.5 billion):

Use of embedded software in standalone systems:

The Asia Pacific embedded software market size from standalone system function will observe 5% CAGR through 2027. The demand for application-specific standalone systems in Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and Internet of Things (IoT) gateways is growing significantly. Embedded software in these systems aids them in working independently.

Moreover, embedded software with standalone capabilities helps the hardware components enhance their efficiency, achieve improved execution rates, and foster productivity. Companies are developing innovative software solutions for their standalone systems to support a wide range of enterprise applications and services.

South Korea market share surges:

South Korea embedded software market size is expected to record 4.5% CAGR up to 2027. The government in launching several initiatives to promote the production of electric cars and autonomous vehicles. For example, the authorities announced their plans to invest $17 billion in Sept 2020 to augment the manufacturing of electric vehicles. The main aim behind this financial support is to install nearly 45,000 charging stations and bring 1.13 million electric cars on the road by 2025. Such efforts will fuel embedded software applications in these automobiles.

Europe (regional valuation to reach $4 billion):

Adoption of QNX RTOS system in complex safety infrastructure:

The Europe embedded software market share from QNX RTOS system will witness a steady CAGR of 7% through 2027. This OS is being widely used in complex safety systems to facilitate power generation, rail transportation, and robotics. It has many beneficial features, such as reliability, scalability, security, and safety of enterprise data.

Many companies are increasing their focus on creating high-end software solutions for their embedded systems to offer support to enterprise services and applications. For example, Blackberry Limited launched the latest version of its real-time hypervisor product named QNX Hypervisor 2.2 in February 2021. The product will help manufacturers and suppliers combine various systems to operate a variety of embedded solutions, including battery management ECUs, rail & robotic controllers, and digital vehicle cockpits.

Industrial automation augments UK market size:

UK embedded software market size may witness 7.5% CAGR up to 2027 due to the growing inclination to industrial automation and robotics. The government is introducing many initiatives to encourage companies to install robotic systems to help them reduce their operational costs and enhance their product quality.

For example, the UK administration, in September 2021, announced an investment of $2.45 billion in the National AI strategy. This strategy is expected to bolster the use of automation and connectivity technologies in various organizations. These aspects will favor the production of embedded software in the region.

North America (regional valuation to attain $10 billion):

AI-powered devices foster the adoption of FreeRTOS system:

FreeRTOS system will help North America embedded software market size register 8.5% CAGR through 2027. The demand for AI-powered smart devices and open-source software in cloud computing applications to enable industrial automation is growing.

This OS offers numerous advantages, such as variety in methods to complete multiple tasks, high configuration, tickless idle mode, and software timers. These features allow the OS to be integrated into low-power applications, which include microprocessors, microcontrollers, and others. Companies are entering into strategic partnerships to include advanced embedded software applications in their systems.

For instance, Amazon Web Services and XMOS came together, in June 2021, to develop symmetric multiprocessing FreeRTOS solutions. The aim behind this collaboration is to help the electronic producers deploy their solutions and enhance the performance of complex embedded software processes.

Canada market forecast strong:

Canada market share may witness 4% CAGR up to 2027 as the government initiatives are being launched with the aim of advocating the use of smart connectivity technologies, including AI, 5G, and IoT. For example, the authorities, in August 2021, announced their investment plan worth $1.13 billion in collaboration with Telestat. The aim is to offer high-speed internet solutions and 5G connectivity to around 40,000 homes in rural areas. These factors will be responsible for the hike in creation of embedded software solutions in the country.

Global embedded software market trends will be positively affected by the rising presence of well-known organizations, such as Emerson Electric, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Embeddetech, Inc., HCL, Intel, Artesyn, Siemens, and many others. These companies are involved in the production of embedded software that will be installed in general purpose and real time operating systems.

These solutions are being adopted to carry out various functions in standalone, real time, network, and mobile systems and have a variety of applications across automotive, manufacturing, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, healthcare, military & defense, and several other sectors.

