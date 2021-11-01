Global home infusion therapy devices market valuation to reach USD 32.39 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global home infusion therapy devices industry size was evaluated at USD 18.3 billion in 2020 and is touted to be worth USD 32.39 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% throughout.

The report is curated to provide insights into various industry segmentations, including application scope, product types, and regional divisions. An intricate analysis of each of these segments with respect to their individual market share, growth pattern, and projected revenue generation constitutes a major portion of the study.

Proceeding further, the research document tracks the competitive developments and key trends in the industry. It profiles all major companies and highlights the priorities stakeholders should focus on to ensure strong growth in the upcoming years.

The industry growth is primarily being driven by rising geriatric population and their preference for home care, high level of convenience for patients, as well as cost effectiveness of therapy.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) as a result of exposure to contaminated bed linens, equipment, and air droplets is propelling the expansion of worldwide home infusion therapy devices market.

Notably, the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) has also led to a substantial increase in demand for home infusion treatments in order to ensure effective therapy, while reducing the risk of infection.

For the unversed, home infusion therapy refers to usage of infusion devices for treating patient of various diseases, including cancers, in their own homes.

Despite the positive outlook, stringent government regulations for manufacturers of medical devices is expected to slow down the market development in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation review:

Based on product type, global home infusion therapy devices market is classified into intravenous sets, infusion pumps, needleless connectors, and IV cannulas. By application scope, the industry classification comprises anti-infective, hydration therapy, endocrinology, enteral nutrition, chemotherapy, specialty pharmaceuticals, parenteral nutrition, and others.

Regional outlook:

The research literature deems North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America to be the key contributors to overall industry revenue. Among these, North America currently holds a major portion of the industry share, driven by increasing adoption of new technology in infusion pumps.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific market is poised to register a notable CAGR over 2021-2027, owing to rising awareness about benefits of home infusion therapy as compared to hospitals.

