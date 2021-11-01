Westland Insurance announces partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Westland Insurance announced a one-year, $150,000 partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada (Habitat Canada), which includes a matching gift of $50,000 for Habitat Canada’s critically important holiday campaign, which launches today.

“Canadian charities rely heavily on the donations that Canadians make during the holiday giving season,” says Jennifer Hearn Vice President, Resource Development, Habitat Canada. “The global pandemic has increased the need for safe and affordable housing, and we are tremendously grateful for the support of Westland Insurance, whose partnership means that donor contributions made to Habitat this holiday season will have double the impact.”

For every donation to Habitat Canada from November 1 to December 31, Westland Insurance will match donations to a maximum of $50,000, directly supporting more communities in need of affordable housing across Canada.

“We have strong Canadian roots and an unwavering commitment to the communities in which we live and work,” says Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Westland Insurance. “In 2021 we launched the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative, dedicating $1 million to support projects or programs that positively contribute to the fabric of our communities. We are proud to partner with Habitat Canada, supporting their fundraising efforts at a national level as well as helping to fund builds locally in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.”

In addition to Westland’s support of the holiday campaign, the partnership includes a $50,000 grant to support the build of Habitat for Humanity Yorkton Chapter’s ninth home and a $50,000 grant as the new lead sponsor of the Manitoba Property Insurance Build in Winnipeg for Habitat Manitoba.

Donate to Habitat Canada today www.habitat.ca/traditions

For more information about Westland’s Amplifying Communities initiative or to submit an application, visit https://www.westlandinsurance.ca/communities or email communities@westlandinsurance.ca

About Westland Insurance

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 180 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to commercial, personal and farm clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca

