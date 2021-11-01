MPS Infrastructure and Aquatech International Enter Consortium Agreement with National Authority for Military Production to Implement Egypt's Water Strategy

CAIRO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MPS Infrastructure Inc. (“MPS) announced it has entered into a Consortium Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the National Authority for Military Production (“NOMP”) and Aquatech International to implement the first phase of follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding signed July 8, 2021.



The Agreement will create a world-class, Egypt-based, competitive provider of water desalination and waste water treatment solutions utilizing modern technology while fully leveraging Egyptian industrial capacity.

The Consortium members will plan for and work together to cover the establishment and management of new facilities to manufacture and assemble equipment used in water desalination and wastewater treatment, as well as the use of that equipment to upgrade existing facilities to be managed by the Consortium.

The Minister of State for Military Production Mohammed Ahmed Morsi said, “The goal of this Consortium is to implement the directives of H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arabic Republic of Egypt, to integrate the strategy of desalination and water treatment with the state’s general policy for rational water management and making maximum use of available water. The Ministry of State of Military Production seeks to employ all the industrial, technological, and human capabilities available to participate in the implementation of major national projects that contribute to the development of our citizen’s lives within the framework of the Hayah Kareema initiative.”

Bjorn Q. Aaserod, Executive Chairman of MPS, stated, “Forming the Consortium allows us to competitively bid for development projects, maximize in-country content, and develop an in-house, world-class operating and maintenance capability.”

He continued, “We are enthusiastic to work alongside the National Authority for Military Production and Aquatech, to be an important part of the Egyptian water development strategy.”

Devesh Sharma, Managing Director and co-CEO of Aquatech, said, “Aquatech’s LoWatt™ desalination technology substantially reduces electricity and chemicals consumption, making potable water more affordable. In addition, our modular wastewater treatment solutions are perfectly suited for Egypt’s needs, and together with our vast experience in operating and managing water facilities, we look forward to contributing to His Excellency President al-Sisi’s Water Plan 2050.”

The Chairman of AvsecPro Solutions, General Yasser Fouad, added, “We are very pleased to have helped in the coming together of the parties and we will continue facilitating the communication among them.”

The US Ambassador to Egypt, the Honorable Jonathan R. Cohen, stated, “This agreement will bring top-of-the-line desalination technology to Egypt. I am delighted to see the U.S. private sector playing a critical role in ensuring Egypt’s water security and the success of the New Administrative Capital. This deal complements the longstanding partnership of the U.S. and Egyptian Governments in the water sector. The $3.5 billion we have invested in water and sanitation services over the past forty years has brought clean water to over 25 million Egyptians. We welcome the leadership and innovation of U.S. firms and are happy to see them bring new technological solutions to this vital sector.”

MPS Infrastructure is a project development company primarily focused on water and power infrastructure across Africa and the Middle East. MPS currently has projects under development in several countries. Its projects include sustainable water, renewable power, baseload gas-to-power and high-voltage transmission infrastructure projects. For more MPS information, visit www.mpsinfra.com.

Aquatech is a global leader in water technology and services for industrial and infrastructure markets. With a focus on solving water scarcity through desalination, water reuse, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD), Aquatech has executed over 2,000 projects across 60 countries. Leveraging the experience and knowhow gained over 40 years handling some of the most difficult to treat waters, Aquatech helps the world's most recognized companies reduce their water and carbon footprint, ultimately reducing water risk and achieving sustainability goals. For more Aquatech news and information, visit www.aquatech.com.

