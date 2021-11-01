Next Hydrogen Announces US OTC Listing and US Expansion

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Next Hydrogen" (TSXV:NXH) (OTCQB:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "NXHSF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NXH". Cross-listing on the OTCQB will make it significantly easier for US investors to invest in one of the few pure-play electrolyzer companies in the world and the only one in North America.

In addition, Next Hydrogen has incorporated a US subsidiary, Next Hydrogen USA, Inc., in order to support its US expansion plans. The US subsidiary and dedicated sales team will allow the Company to seek US renewable energy grants and incentives, participate in US infrastructure projects and expand Next Hydrogen’s sales opportunities.

“Establishing a US subsidiary and listing on the OTCQB Venture Exchange are part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Next Hydrogen is poised to be a significant contributor to reducing carbon emissions in the US transportation and industrial markets and we are excited to establish a presence there. Listing on the OTCQB will help us enhance our liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with a more accessible market.”

“Hydrogen is a key driver in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the US will prove to be a defining market for reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation and industrial sectors.”

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 38 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.