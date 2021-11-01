Next Hydrogen Announces US OTC Listing and US Expansion

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Next Hydrogen" (TSXV:NXH) (OTCQB:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "NXHSF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NXH". Cross-listing on the OTCQB will make it significantly easier for US investors to invest in one of the few pure-play electrolyzer companies in the world and the only one in North America.
In addition, Next Hydrogen has incorporated a US subsidiary, Next Hydrogen USA, Inc., in order to support its US expansion plans. The US subsidiary and dedicated sales team will allow the Company to seek US renewable energy grants and incentives, participate in US infrastructure projects and expand Next Hydrogen’s sales opportunities.
“Establishing a US subsidiary and listing on the OTCQB Venture Exchange are part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Next Hydrogen is poised to be a significant contributor to reducing carbon emissions in the US transportation and industrial markets and we are excited to establish a presence there. Listing on the OTCQB will help us enhance our liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with a more accessible market.”
“Hydrogen is a key driver in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the US will prove to be a defining market for reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation and industrial sectors.”
About Next Hydrogen
Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 38 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.
|For further information, please contact:
Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.
Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com
Phone: 647-961-6620
www.nexthydrogen.com
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.