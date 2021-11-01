Wordly Expands Real-Time AI Interpretation for Zoom Meetings

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wordly , Inc. today announced the launch of Wordly App for Zoom, a new Zoom App delivering an enhanced embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings. The app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace , which hosts 1,000+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.

Wordly provides real-time translation powered by AI and translates from 15 languages into 21 languages - providing fast, accurate, and affordable interpretation on-demand. Wordly leverages newly-expanded API's within Zoom Apps to enable fully-integrated, user-friendly AI-based real-time translation. Participants can speak and follow along in their preferred language from inside the Zoom user interface.

"Wordly shares many enthusiastic customers with Zoom and we are excited to offer them this powerful new capability in such an easily accessible form," said Lakshman Rathnam, CEO of Wordly. "With Wordly, Zoom users can eliminate language barriers to improve collaboration, productivity, and inclusivity."

"The new Wordly AI-based real-time translation for all attendees is an excellent example of Zoom enabling more powerful unified communications," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead Zoom Apps and Integrations for Zoom. "Zoom and Wordly enhance productivity, inclusivity, and understanding."

Always-available real-time translation helps organizations reach the billions of people who conduct business in languages other than English.

Wordly App for Zoom can be accessed on the Zoom Marketplace .

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time and get more out of meetings.

About Wordly

Wordly is an award-winning Silicon Valley-based technology company offering a next-gen Simultaneous Interpretation Platform powered by AI which transforms how organizations manage real-time voice collaboration across multiple languages. Wordly delivers uniquely scalable, affordable, and always-available simultaneous interpretation to make meetings, webinars, and conferences more productive, inclusive, and engaging. Discover more at https://wordly.ai .

