NewAge Joins The Lip Plumper and Eyelash Enhancing Boom With Two New Clean Beauty Products

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), a Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, announced the expansion of its Lucim+ skincare line to include two new clean, safe, and effective products: Lucim+™ Volumizing Eyelash Serum and Lucim+™ Lip Plumping Gloss.



Developed in partnership with NewAge Brand Partners, the Company’s unique crowdsourcing approach identified these must-have beauty innovations that offer safe, clinically tested alternatives to popular beauty treatments.

Lucim+ Volumizing Eyelash Serum is a breakthrough product that enhances the look of lashes, offering visibly fuller, stronger, longer-looking lashes (and brows) with results in just four weeks. Unlike many industry leaders, the Lucim+ formula offers lash boosting benefits in an ophthalmologist-tested formula that is safe for the delicate eye area.

Lucim+ Lip Plumping Gloss is a revolutionary formula that instantly plumps lips and visibly softens wrinkles with just a single-use. Through continued use, lips will appear smoother, suppler, and more voluptuous over time.

Lucim+ is a specialized line of premium, advanced products expertly formulated to target a variety of beauty concerns. Created with the most advanced technology available, Lucim+ products meet unparalleled safety standards and prove that there need not be a compromise between clean ingredients and effectiveness. The Lucim+ line is a perfect complement to the recently launched Lucim+ skincare line that offers efficacious, results-oriented formulas that all meet the NewAge stringent clean ingredient standards.

“As beauty trends continue to emerge, one factor continues to gain traction and that’s the demand for safety without sacrificing efficacy,” said Deanna Latson, NewAge’s Chief Product Officer. “Yet companies continue to pack the beauty products that we use every day with potentially harmful ingredients, including known carcinogens, irritants, and endocrine disruptors. At NewAge, clean beauty involves no compromise in terms of quality or results, and that’s something we are proud of.”

Beauty products with safe, natural ingredients continue to be in high demand and top of mind for consumers. Globally the beauty industry is worth more than $500 billion, with the clean and natural beauty product market estimated to reach $54 billion by 2027 (Formula Botanica). NewAge’s commitment to delivering results-driven products without compromising consumer safety is a testament to the Company’s marketplace relevance. Together, these two new products give NewAge Brand Partners access to a new, lucrative channel for consumer outreach, providing them with new ways to grow their business.

Trusted Certification

Both Lucim+ Volumizing Eyelash Serum and Lucim+ Lip Plumping Gloss earned the Good Face Seal of Approval by the Good Face Project (GFP) — one of the most trusted resources worldwide for fact-checking toxic and unsafe ingredients in skincare, makeup, hair products and more. Good Face employs the latest science combined with artificial intelligence to analyze product formulations using the most up-to-date publicly available scientific research to provide consumers with an independently validated and fact-based safety guide. All products that receive GFP’s Seal of Approval are carefully analyzed for both safety and efficacy, utilizing over 21,000 scientific research sources.

