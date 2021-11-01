Global Point-of-Care and Self-administered Biologicals Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care and Self-administered Biologicals to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As injectable drug packaging evolves to address the increase in self-administration, the role of static packaging in glass vials has diminished drastically, creating a significant shift in the way injectables are supplied.
Prefilled devices act as the primary container for drug products. Therefore, they are required to provide seal integrity, compatibility and drug stability through the shelf life of the drug product.
As innovation in injectable drug delivery design continues, several device suppliers are acquiring smaller primary container producers to broaden their capabilities and retain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
What You Will Learn
- What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?
- What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?
- How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?
- How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?
- What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?
Key Topics Covered:
- Biological Drug Product Factors
- As-supplied Containers
- Formulation Factors
- Biological Drug Delivery Ecosystem
- Technology Factors
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Injection Device Manufacturing
- Therapeutic Biologicals - As Supplied Segments
- Point of Care
- Self-administration
- Market Presence of Leading Biologicals Suppliers
- Drug Class Analysis
- Enzymes
- Fusion Proteins
- Granulocyte - Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
- Hormones
- Immune Modulators
- mAbs
- Recombinant Proteins
- Biological Drug Profiles
- Market Data and Forecasts
- Delivery Devices for Biological Drugs
