Horsens, November 1, 2021

Company Announcement No. 3/2021–2022: Notice of redemption in full of outstanding Bonds

With reference to company announcement dated July 19, 2021 (no. 1/2021–2022) regarding the sale by K. Nissen International A/S of the Nissens Cooling Solutions division to a newly established company owned by A. P. Møller Holding A/S (the “NCS Sale”), the required merger control clearances have been obtained and completion of the NCS Sale is scheduled for November 30, 2021.

As a consequence, AX V Nissens ApS has today submitted the attached notice of redemption whereby AX V Nissens ApS has exercised its call option to redeem in full all its outstanding EUR 130,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds due 2022 (ISIN DK0030400890) (the “Bonds”) with a redemption date of November 30, 2021..

As a consequence of completion of the NCS Sale and the redemption of the Bonds, AX V Nissens ApS will not announce its Interim Report for Q2 2021/2022 (announcement previously scheduled for November 19, 2021).

For questions relating to this announcement, please contact Mikkel Krogslund Andersen at +45 7626 2626.



Yours sincerely,









Mikkel Krogslund Andersen Jakob Backs

CEO CFO

Attachments

Notice of Redemption of Bonds

Attachment