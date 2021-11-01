Global Customer Experience Management Market (2021 to 2026) - by Analytical Tools, TouchPoint Type, End-user, Deployment and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Experience Management Market (2021-2026) by Analytical Tools, TouchPoint Type, End-user, Deployment, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Experience Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12%.



Customer Experience Management (CEM) is the practice of tracking, building, reacting, and organizing every interaction between a customer and the organization to serve/fulfill customer expectations. Customer experience management will minimize the cost of new customer acquisition by evolving different sets of practices and technologies to make a continuous transformation within organizations. It has helped in lowering at-risk revenues and winning over lost customers. Many companies are implementing customer experience management as a source of productivity. It is the perfect solution for a customer-centric approach. This approach will offer organizations and enterprises to analyze customer insights and assist in rising organizational productivity by enhancing customer experience and customer loyalty. Nowadays, business organizations have well understood the importance of customer experience management as it helps the organizations to strengthen their brand presence, improve consumer loyalty, reduce consumer churn, and in turn, boost business revenue.



Surging demand for personalized experience by customers across different industries is one of the key factors in escalating the growth of the Customer Experience Management Market. Organizations are increasingly involved in restructuring their brands and products, keeping consumers as their strategic focus, and this happens due to the rise in customer expectations. AI and ML-based solution for the FMCG and retail industry will help identify poor consumer experiences and estimate emerging customer trends so that they can provide measurable direction to improve operational efficiencies and consumer experiences of an organization. It will subsequently improve the sales for any business across industries such as retail, banking, manufacturing, and entertainment.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Investment in Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Help in Reducing Customer Churn Rates

Customer-Related Scores Helping Organizations to Plan Better Customer Engagement

An Increasing Need for Customer Retention Strategies

Restraints

Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback

Data Synchronization Complexities

Lack of Technical Skill

Opportunities

Use for Making Optimal CX Strategy

Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents

The Global Customer Experience Management Market is segmented based on Analytical Tools, Touch Point Type, End-user, Deployment, and Geography.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Nokia, Tech Mahindra Limited, Zendesk, Medalllia, NICE Systems, MindTouch, Avaya Inc., SAP SE, Verint Systems, MaritzCX Research LLC, Teradata, Sprinklr, Clarabridge, Sitecore, ZephyrTel Inc., NGDATA and Amperity.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



