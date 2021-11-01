Outlook on the Breast Pump Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Energizer Holdings, Hygeia Health and Ameda Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Pump Market By Application (Hospital Grade and Personal Use), By Technology (Electric Pumps, Battery-powered Pumps and Manual Pumps), By Product (Closed System and Open System), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Breast Pump Market size is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The medical device which is utilized to pump out breast milk from lactating women is called a breast pump. There are two models of a breast pump which are available in the market viz. electric breast pump & manual breast pumps. In addition, electric breast pumps are available in two types: Double electric breast pumps & single electric breast pumps.



The global increase in the literacy rate leads to the keen interest of people in adopting more advanced medical technologies in their daily lives. In developed countries like the U.S., & Germany, the market is saturated due to the rising demand for the products & the presence of leading market players in these regions. On the other hand, developing nations in Asia & Latin America have witnessed a very low adoption rate. But, the surge in economic growth along with the increasing disposable income of patients is predicted to open new gateways for the market growth in these regions.



There are many favorable government initiatives in the U.S. like the provision which needs insurance organizations to cover equipment & services that promote breastfeeding for example, breast pumps & lactation counselling, without incurring any cost to the patient. These kinds of initiatives are augmenting the demand for the product in the market. The advantages of the health plans may differ from place to place owing to the absence of specific laws, which are estimated to be more cost-efficient for the end-users.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospital Grade and Personal Use. The hospital-grade application market category procured a significant revenue share in the market in 2019. It is estimated that this segment will continue to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The rising utilization of hospital-grade breast pumps is the main factor that contributes to the growth of this segment.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Electric Pumps, Battery-powered Pumps and Manual Pumps. The electric pumps segment acquired the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to increase at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. These electric pumps are operated by a motor & offer more suction that allows faster pumping. The double pumping reduces the time taken to pump milk in comparison to the normal pump. Mostly, electric pumps are a bit heavy & can create noise but manufacturers are using more advanced technologies to make them lightweight with less noise generation.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Closed System and Open System. The closed system product market segment garnered maximum revenue share of the market in 2019 and is also expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing use of these systems because of their hygienic & contamination-free nature. The closed system product market segment is anticipated to witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its higher demand.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, North America emerged as the dominating region of the global breast pump market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast years. This growth is attributed to the rise in the penetration of the product market in this region due to high awareness among patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, & the presence of advance medical infrastructure.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Pigeon Corporation (Lansinoh Laboratories), Hygeia Health, Inc., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.), Medela AG, Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group Limited, and Albert Manufacturing USA.

