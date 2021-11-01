MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 25 October to 29 October 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,700
|188.50
|1,639,914
| 25. October 2021
26. October 2021
27. October 2021
28. October 2021
29. October 2021
| 500
600
500
600
500
| 208.74
203.70
199.67
201.25
199.80
| 104,370
122,220
99,835
120,750
99,900
|Accumulated under the programme
|11,400
|2,186,989
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 25. October to 29. October 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 86,400 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,11% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
