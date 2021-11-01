Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Networks Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies to Drive Private Cellular Network Deployments for Enterprise Needs, 2020-2026

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Networks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The private cellular network market in the Asia-Pacific provides unique growth opportunities driven by the robust ecosystem of collaboration and availability of spectrum.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation for industries and driven remote and virtual enablement making reliable connectivity more critical than ever. Private cellular networks can address enterprises' on-premise connectivity needs by tailoring the network to enable capabilities and use cases that are difficult to achieve with traditional wired or wireless network solutions.
Local governments in the Asia-Pacific have implemented initiatives to liberalize the spectrum and standardize private cellular networks for industrial use. This has resulted in higher competition in the market and increased availability of innovative business models for private cellular network deployments.
However, enterprises still lack the experience and expertise required to build, operate, and manage private cellular networks.
Key market participants are strategically building partnerships as ecosystem collaboration is critical to ensure success in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in the Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Network Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Purpose of the Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Network Market Study
- Key Characteristics - Private Cellular Network Market
- Market Trends Driving the Private Cellular Network Market in the Asia-Pacific
- Snapshot of Current Spectrum Use for Private Cellular Network in the Asia-Pacific
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Private Cellular Network Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Private Cellular Network Market
- Private Cellular Network Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Private Cellular Network Market
- Value Chain for Private Cellular Network, Asia-Pacific, 2020
- Growth Drivers for Private Cellular Network Market
- Growth Restraints for Private Cellular Network Market in Asia-Pacific
- Forecast Assumptions, Private Cellular Network Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Private Cellular Network Market
- Spending Forecast - Private Cellular Network Market
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Private Cellular Network Market
- Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical - Private Cellular Network Market
- Spending Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Private Cellular Network Market
- Pricing Trends in the Private Cellular Network Market
4. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment - Private Cellular Network Market
- Percent Contribution of Deployment by Key Providers - Private Cellular Network Market
- Percent Contribution of Deployment Analysis by Key Providers - Private Cellular Network Market
- Ecosystem of Private Cellular Network Market in the Asia-Pacific
- Company Profile of Key Players - Ericsson
- Company Profile of Key Players - Nokia Corporation
- Company Profile of Key Players - NEC Corporation
- Company Profile of Key - Fujitsu
- Company Profile of Key Players - Huawei Technologies
- Future Outlook of Competitive Landscape - Private Cellular Network
5. Technology Considerations
- Comparison of Private LTE Network - Private 5G Network, and Wi-Fi 6
- MEC to Complement Private Cellular Network
- Network Slicing Provide Opportunities for CSPs in the Private Cellular Network Market
6. Spectrum Developments in the Private Cellular Networks Market
- Availability of Spectrum Options to drive the Private Cellular Network Market
- Government Spectrum Liberalization to Drive Private Cellular Network Market
- Standards and Specifications Requirements for Private Cellular Network Deployments
7. Deployment Model Considerations
- Deployment Model of Private Cellular Networks - Enterprise-built Model
- Deployments Model of Private Cellular Networks - Hybrid Model
- Deployments Model of Private Cellular Networks - Private Wireless-as-a-Service Model
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
- Key Growth Metrics - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
- Spending Forecast - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Networks - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
- Key Growth Metrics - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
- Spending Forecast - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mining
- Key Growth Metrics - Mining
- Spending Forecast - Mining
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Mining
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Mining
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Mining
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cities, and Public Sector
- Key Growth Metrics - Smart Cities and Public Sector
- Spending Forecast - Smart Cities and Public Sector
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Smart Cities and Public Sector
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Smart Cities and Public Sector
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Smart Cities and Public Sector
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare
- Key Growth Metrics - Healthcare
- Spending Forecast - Healthcare
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Healthcare
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Healthcare
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Healthcare
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Venues, Campuses and Retail
- Key Growth Metrics - Venues, Campuses, and Retail
- Spending Forecast - Venues, Campuses, and Retail
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Venues, Campuses, and Retail
- Use Cases of Private Cellular Networks - Venues, Campuses, and Retail
- Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Venues, Campuses, and Retail
14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Private Cellular Network Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Ecosystem Collaboration to Enable Private Cellular Network for Enterprise Connectivity Needs, 2020-2026
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Spectrum to Drive Private Cellular Network Deployments for Enterprise Needs, 2020-2026
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Disruptive Technologies to Drive Private Cellular Network Deployments for Enterprise Needs, 2020-2026
Companies Mentioned
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
