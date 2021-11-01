Worldwide Marketing Resource Management Industry to 2025 - Increasing Preferences Towards Software-As-A-Service Based Solutions Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marketing Resource Management Market (2020-2025) by Component, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Marketing Resource Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.



Key factors contributing to the growth of the market are a rising number of marketing channels. This has led to a need to integrate these channels to manage the business enterprise's complex marketing activities. Amidst rapid digitalization, there is an enhanced need for providing a good digital experience to the customer. Therefore the marketers are increasing their efforts by utilizing an MRM suite to ensure a positive response from the customer. Also, an increased need for ensuring brand and regulatory compliance has further demanded the need for MRM solutions thus propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The initial costs of implementation and risks associated with data security amidst rising data thefts can hamper the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The Rising Number of Marketing Channels

The Growing Need for Improvement in Market Response and Digital Customer Experience

Improved Regulatory Compliance on Digital Asset Licenses

Surging Demand for Marketing Integration with Different Systems

Restraints

High Deployment Costs

Increasing Risks Related to Data Security And Privacy

Opportunities

Increasing Preferences towards Software-As-A-Service (Saas)-Based Solutions

Integration of MRM With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Tools for Data-Driven Marketing

Challenges

Lack of Comprehensive Integration Strategy and Interoperability Issues

The dilemma of Choosing The Right and Comprehensive Platform

The Global Marketing Resource Management Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Bynder, SAP SE, BrandMaker GmbH, Saepio, Workfront, Inc., North Plains Systems Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Planning and Budgeting Management

6.2.2 Asset Management

6.2.3 Channel Marketing Management

6.2.4 Performance Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting and Implementation

6.3.2 Training, Support, And Maintenance



7 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Financial Management

7.3 Project Management

7.4 Marketing Analytics

7.5 Marketing Asset Management

7.6 Capacity Planning Management

7.7 Brand and Advertising Management

7.8 Others



8 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud -Based



10 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Information Technology (IT) and ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services)

10.6 Telecommunications

10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Travel and Hospitality

10.10 Education

10.11 Energy and Utilities

10.12 Others (Mining and Construction)



11 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation

13.2 SAP SE

13.3 SAS Institute, Inc.

13.4 Teradata Corporation

13.5 Microsoft Corporation

13.6 North Plains Systems Corp.

13.7 Workfront, Inc.

13.8 Adobe Systems, Inc.

13.9 Infor, Inc.

13.10 Oracle, Inc.

13.11 BrandMaker

13.12 BrandSystems

13.13 Elateral

13.14 Adnovate

13.15 Capital ID

13.16 Censhare

13.17 Code Worldwide

13.18 Direxxis

13.19 MarcomCentral

13.20 Saepio

13.21 Aprimo

13.22 HCL Technologies

13.23 Allocadia

13.24 Percolate

13.25 Broadridge

13.26 Sitecore

13.27 Contentserv

13.28 Bynder

13.29 Wedia

13.30 Newscred

13.31 Inmotionnow

13.32 Simple



14 Appendix



