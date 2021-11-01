Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Vendors - Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, SUEZ, and Veolia

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern for water pollution has increased.

MBR is a highly effective separation procedure, and it is an improvement of the beneficiation of microbes during biological wastewater treatment. Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology is a fast-growing technology, and it is gradually utilized for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications across the world.

Over the recent years, the awareness about appropriate and efficient treatment and discarding of wastewater emissions has been increased remarkably, thereby accelerating the demand for membrane bioreactors across the globe. The rise in environmental concerns towards effective sanitation and wastewater discarding is a lift to the market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their position membrane bioreactor (MBR) market. The competition is expected to intensify due to increasing product/service extensions, technological innovations, and the rising frequency of mergers and acquisitions.

Vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. As international players will increase their footprint in the global MBR market, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with players.

Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, SUEZ, and Veolia are the major vendors in the membrane bioreactors industry.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

In 2020, the APAC region was the largest market for membrane bioreactors and accounted for 38.62% of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific membrane bioreactors industry is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from India and China. The increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population APAC is accelerating the growth of the industry.

MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES

Hollow fiber is estimated to be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. The global hollow fiber membrane bioreactors industry is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2026.

The municipal wastewater treatment sector is estimated to be the largest sector by applying the membrane bioreactors industry.

SNIPPETS

The key factor driving membrane bioreactors market growth is the implementation of stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies.

The gravity-based system dominated by the membrane bioreactors market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 58.06% in terms of revenue respectively by the end of 2026.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 52.28% in the upcoming years.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the membrane bioreactors market during the forecast period:

Growing Demand for High Quality Effluent

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Across the Globe

Limited Availability of Clean Water

Rising of Urbanization Directly Drives Membrane Bioreactor Installations

Key Vendors

Evoqua Water Technologies

KUBOTA Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

SUEZ

Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Aquatech International

Asahi Kasei

bioprocessH2O

CITIC Envirotech

Culligan

HUBER SE

Koch Separation Solutions

Newterra

Pall Corporation

Parkson Corporation

Pentair

Saur

Siemens

Toray Industries

WEHRLE

Ovivo

Smith & Loveless

Lenntech

DuPont

Key Topics Covered:



