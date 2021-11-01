Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Markets, 2021-2025 - Development of Innovative Products & Increasing Investment in Genomic Research

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Size, Trend & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global miRNA sequencing and assay market by value, by product, by end-users, by technology, by region.

The report provides a regional analysis of the miRNA sequencing and assay market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the miRNA sequencing and assay market.

miRNA sequencing is a parallel, next-generation sequencing technology for microRNAs that uses high-throughput DNA sequencing. It differs from previous types of RNA sequencing in that small RNAs are added to the input material. Researchers can use miRNA sequencing to look at tissue-specific expression patterns, illness correlations, and miRNA isoforms, as well as identify previously unknown miRNAs.

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market can be segmented based on product type (Library Preparation kits, and Sequencing Consumables); Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing, and Ion Semiconductor Sequencing); and End-Users (Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations).

Due to variables such as supply chain disruption and demand due to the majority of nations' lockdown announcements, the miRNA sequencing and assay market encountered a shortfall at the commencement of the COVID-19 crisis. As the crisis worsens, medical professionals have realized that creating new diagnostic tests based on cutting-edge technology is crucial to averting a historic calamity. The discovery that miRNA-based treatments can be employed in vaccines is propelling the miRNA sequencing and assay business forward. Also, the demand for miRNA sequencing has surged as a result of supported government programs.

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market have increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The global miRNA sequencing and assay market is expected to increase due to increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical industry, rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, widening the range of miRNA application, aging population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as problems in delivery, effectiveness, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics, safety, and toxicity issues, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global miRNA sequencing and assay market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market is dominated by few major players. The manufacturers of miRNA sequencing and assay produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.

The key players of the miRNA sequencing and assay market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen, and Perkin Elmer, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 RNA: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to RNA

2.1.2 Functions of RNA

2.1.3 Types of RNA

2.2 miRNA Sequencing: An Overview

2.2.1 Introduction to miRNA and miRNA Sequencing

2.2.2 Disadvantages of miRNA Sequencing over Other Methods

2.2.3 Advantages of miRNA Sequencing

2.2.4 miRNA-based Therapeutics

2.3 miRNA Sequencing Segment: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Value

3.1.2 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Product (Sequencing Consumables and Library Preparation Kits)

3.1.3 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Technology (Synthesis Sequencing, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, and Nanopore Sequencing)

3.1.4 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by End-User (Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations)

3.1.5 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Sequencing Consumables Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Library Preparation Kits Market by Value

3.3 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Global Synthesis Sequencing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market by Value

3.4 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: End-User Analysis

3.4.1 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Research Institutes Market by Value

3.4.2 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Academic Institutes Market by Value

3.4.3 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Contract Research Organizations Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Value

4.1.2 North America miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Region (US, Canada, and Mexico)

4.1.3 The US miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Value

4.1.4 Canada miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Value

4.1.5 Mexico miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Value

4.2 Europe miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

4.4 Middle East & Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

4.5 Latin America miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 ON miRNA Sequencing Market

5.2 COVID-19 Daily New Confirmed Cases

5.3 Funding for Research on COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Deaths Caused by Non-Communicable Diseases

6.1.2 Rising Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

6.1.3 Aging Population

6.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

6.1.5 Rising R&D in Medical Technology

6.1.6 Widening Range of miRNA Applications

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Safety and Toxicity Issues

6.2.2 Problems in Delivery, Effectiveness, and Specificity of miRNA-based Therapeutics

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Development of Innovative Products

6.3.2 Increasing Investment in Genomic Research

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global miRNA Sequencing Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global miRNA Sequencing Market Players by R&D Expenses

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategies

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

