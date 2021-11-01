Upcoming Plum Webinar with Josh Bersin Set to Explore People Analytics for Talent Mobility and DE&I

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Plum, a talent assessment platform WHAT: Will present the live webinar, “Leveraging People Analytics to Advance Internal Talent Mobility and DE&I,” featuring insights from Josh Bersin and Janet Mertens of The Josh Bersin Company. WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://use.plum.io/bersin-academy-pr

DETAILS:



As the Great Resignation continues, organizations are struggling to attract, engage and retain high-performing talent. During this live webinar, Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum, will join industry analysts Josh Bersin and Janet Mertens of The Josh Bersin Company to discuss what these companies can do as employees quit their jobs at a record pace and demand for labor grows.

Focusing on how technology, talent data and analytics help to address these challenges, Bersin will kick off the conversation with an overview of the innovations shaping the HR technology space. Bersin, Mertens and MacGregor will then reveal real-world examples from two upcoming case studies being published by The Josh Bersin Company on how Sitel Group and Scotiabank are leveraging objective data to advance their DE&I, talent acquisition and internal mobility strategies. Mertens will also share highlights on her soon-to-be-released research report on talent acquisition.

Attendees will receive the two case studies from The Josh Bersin Company publishing in November and have the opportunity to demo the Plum Platform. To secure a spot, visit https://use.plum.io/bersin-academy-pr.

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.



