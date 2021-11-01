Mount Logan Capital Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Ability Insurance Company and Transaction Related Issuance of Shares

All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the equity of Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”) for a purchase price of $20 million (the “Purchase Consideration”) comprised of the issuance of an unsecured promissory note in the amount of $15 million and $5 million of common shares (“Shares”) of Mount Logan (the “Transaction”). Mount Logan’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) has now been engaged as an investment adviser for a meaningful portion of Ability’s assets, increasing ML Management’s assets under management (“AUM”). The transaction has been approved by both the Nebraska Department of Insurance as well as the Neo Exchange Inc.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies with approximately $900 million of invested statutory assets as of June 30, 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk. The Seller (as defined below) has also provided certain protections that increase the credit quality of Ability’s investment portfolio and limit risk associated with Ability’s long-term care liabilities. As part of the Transaction, the Purchase Consideration has been pledged to Ability to support Ability’s investment portfolio. As part of the Transaction, Mount Logan has invested $10 million of capital into Ability to strengthen Ability’s balance sheet and launch a platform for the reinsurance of annuities, which is expected to reinsure $150 million of fixed annuities within six to twelve months. Anna Elliott and David Charsky, current members of the Ability management team, will continue to lead the business following the closing of the Transaction as President and Vice President of Finance & Treasurer, respectively.

The acquisition of Ability by Mount Logan combines two companies providing products and services that Mount Logan believes are, and will continue to be, in high demand – insurance solutions and asset management. The stronger capital base and alignment will allow Mount Logan to scale asset and liability origination for the benefit of Ability’s policyholders as well as Mount Logan and its shareholders.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The completion of our transaction with Ability represents a monumental step in scaling Mount Logan, expanding the asset management side of our business, and diversifying into insurance solutions. We look forward to continuing to grow our AUM in the fast-growing area of insurance, and more specifically, the reinsurance of annuities. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Anna Elliott and David Charsky to the Mount Logan family. The transaction is beneficial for Ability’s policyholders, is highly strategic for Mount Logan, and will be used as a growth platform.”

Mount Logan acquired Ability from Advantage Capital Holdings, LLC (the “Seller”), an insurance and financial business platform. An aggregate of 1,579,671 Shares at a price of C$3.92 per Share, being the 20 day volume-weighted average price as of October 21, 2021, were issued by Mount Logan in satisfaction of the $5 million of share consideration forming part of the Purchase Consideration. Mount Logan’s $10 million investment in Ability at close was funded by an $8.5 million draw on an existing $25 million corporate credit facility of a subsidiary of Mount Logan and existing cash on the balance sheet.

Separately, in connection with the Company’s previously announced transaction completed on July 1, 2021 where ML Management acquired certain assets from Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC (“CIA”) and became the investment adviser of Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (formerly Capitala Finance Corp.), Mount Logan issued approximately $4.0 million of Shares to CIA in satisfaction of a portion of the deferred purchase price payable pursuant to the asset purchase agreement with CIA. An aggregate of 1,258,931 Shares at a price of C$3.93 per Share, being the 15 day volume-weighted average price as of October 21, 2021, were issued to CIA.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

