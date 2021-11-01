DarkPulse, Inc. & U.K. Subsidiary, Optilan, Open New State-of-the-Art U.K. Headquarters

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the Company and its subsidiary, Optilan, the leading communications and security systems integrator have secured leases for two new facilities located in Warwickshire in the U.K. The new facilities reinforce the Company’s innovative culture and commitment to providing industry-leading technology.



The Company and Optilan have leased a new manufacturing and storage facility and a separate U.K.-based office headquarters (HQ). These new facilities represent a number of key investments the Company and Optilan are currently making to support future growth aspirations including the recently rolled out Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP). Warwickshire is recognised as a regional hub for world class research, manufacturing, and engineering services, which reflects the positioning of the Company and Optilan.

The new Manufacturing and Storage facility has been fitted out with all necessary modern equipment to support the delivery of security and telecommunication integrated systems. This investment reinforces the Company’s innovative culture and commitment to providing industry-leading technology.

Optilan has recently focused its energy on opening a new U.K. HQ. Specifically, the interior office layout has been configured to enhance the working environment for the employees and encourage cross-collaboration between departments to allow for more efficient day to day operations. The refurbishment of the building wholly merits its award earlier this year from the British Council for Offices (BCO) under the category of ‘Refurbished and Recycled Workplace’.

Bill Bayliss, Chief Executive Officer of Optilan, said “Optilan’s new U.K. HQ and manufacturing facility are an important investment that opens a new chapter in Optilan’s history. This next step is part of the transformation of our group to provide a U.K. head office that reflects its values and strategy. A space where the future is brought about as a result of increased collaboration. Our colleagues here at Optilan are the pillar of our success. For this reason, we have set our sights on providing a work environment with enhanced facilities that keep pace with our aspirations to embrace innovation and progressive thinking with everything we do. The fit-out is due to commence shortly before welcoming our employees to the new office.”

The locations of Optilan’s new facilities will be as follows:

Manufacturing and Storage facility:

Unit 8, Titan Business Centre, Tachbrook Park, Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 6RR, U.K.

U.K. Headquarters:

Ground Floor, Kantar, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park, Warwickshire, CV34 6RJ, U.K.

About Optilan

Optilan, which has recently been acquired by DarkPulse, Inc., is a leading communications and security integrator for businesses, industries and governments, specialising in the provision of bespoke telecommunications solutions for energy, critical national infrastructure, pipeline, and rail projects. Optilan offers customers tailored and innovative solutions that deliver value for money, resilience, and flexibility.

Optilan has a global presence with additional offices in UAE, Azerbaijan, Turkey and India. Optilan employs 150 people on a full-time basis in addition to field experts brought in for specific projects.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company’s fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit www.DarkPul se.com

