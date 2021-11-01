American Oncology Network Expands Footprint in Arizona with the Addition of Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth national network of independent community oncologists, is pleased to announce that Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., formerly Alliance Cancer Care and Alliance Surgery Arizona, joined AON effective November 1, 2021. This community-based practice is now the second practice in Arizona to partner with AON.

Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center (PCSC) provides general and oncology surgery specializing in minimally invasive, minor and major surgical conditions, as well as radiation oncology and medical oncology/hematology treatments and services for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Making care easily accessible for patients, the cancer clinic and the surgery center are both conveniently located in Casa Grande.

PCSC treats a wide variety of tumor types while offering personalized care customized for each patient. Additionally, patients will have access to centralized laboratory and pathology, home delivery of oral cancer medications and care management support.

“We welcome Drs. Carlos Arce-Lara and Ramon Mourelo to our growing network of community oncology practices,” said AON President & Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA. “The physicians and staff at Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center have an excellent reputation in the community and are truly dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, integrated care.”

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz added, “We have an expanding presence in Arizona. With the addition of this practice, we now have two additional community oncology clinics offering cancer patients care, close to home.”

“We are excited to partner with AON to provide innovative cancer care while offering our patients enhanced services that will improve their overall health during their cancer journey,” said PCSC Medical Oncologist & Hematologist Carlos Arce-Lara, MD.

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions and ensuring that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care.

About Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center: (PinalCancerSurgery.com)

Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center (PCSC) specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer. Our goal is to renew your hope in the future by providing professional and compassionate medical care close to home. The main clinic location and surgery center are in Casa Grande, Ariz.

PCSC has a highly skilled team that works together at every stage of the diagnosis offering personalized cancer treatment to help make the best decisions in the fight against cancer.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 104 physicians and 78 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

