Latest Thought Leadership from Sounding Board Examines Importance of Internal Talent Mobility

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board, Inc . , the world’s first scalable leadership coaching company, today shared details of its latest white paper titled “Unlocking Talent Mobility with Leadership Coaching.” Reflecting on the inherent challenges of today’s highly competitive labor market, as well as the need for organizations to develop and retain talent, this significant thought leadership provides actionable tips from Sounding Board’s client experience.



The “Great Resignation” has forced employers to rethink work practices and operating models. Fissures were illuminated during the pandemic and few organizations were totally prepared to address its sizable impact on talent management. Leadership readiness was tested; pre-pandemic research found that 61 percent of executives said they were not prepared for the strategic challenges they faced after being promoted into senior leadership roles, and that 50 to 60 percent of executives failed within 18 months of being hired or promoted. In the last two years, employers and employees alike have re-evaluated the expectations of work: where, how and by whom.

Global industry analyst Josh Bersin cites those traditional approaches to talent mobility – previously reserved for “high potential” employees slated to climb the corporate ladder – are too slow to respond to ever-shifting business needs. With many organizations experiencing unprecedented job openings, sourcing talent internally reduces time-to-fill and improves talent retention by providing career opportunities.

Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, commented, “Change and flexibility have become key themes of 2021 and beyond. At Sounding Board, we’ve also identified a strong correlation between internal talent mobility and leadership coaching. Coaching provides an essential human touch that makes all the difference, helping leaders help their teams understand opportunities and challenges as cultural change ensues and the need for cross-functional teams increases.”

In addition to exploring how to create and support a culture of talent mobility in its research, Sounding Board also considered the rise of the digital talent marketplace. Recommending this centralized approach to a forum where employees can take charge of their own career path, Sounding Board lauds its value to just-in-time teams and the corresponding opportunities for learning and development.

“Even with a tech-powered marketplace, talent mobility and coaching are tightly linked,” added Lori Mazan, co-founder, president and Chief Coaching Officer of Sounding Board. “Coaching increases the success rate of talent mobility, lessening the impact of failed transitions on the business and other employees. Our research presents a compelling formula for increasing employee engagement and retention with coaching at the core.”

Sounding Board’s latest white paper is complimentary and can be downloaded here.