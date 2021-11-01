Esperion Announces the Appointment of Seth H.Z. Fischer to its Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the appointment of Seth H.Z. Fischer as a Class III director, with a term expiring at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.



"On behalf of the Esperion team and our directors, I am very pleased to welcome Seth to the Esperion board. His deep operational and commercial expertise will be especially relevant during this exciting and transformative time for our Company,” said Sheldon Koenig, president and chief executive officer of Esperion. “Seth is a proven leader with a successful track record of developing and executing strategies to drive product growth, and we look forward to leveraging his counsel to further our mission.

"I’m honored to join Esperion’s board of directors during this transformational time ahead of the read-out of the unprecedented CLEAR Outcomes trial," said Mr. Fischer. “The recent changes Esperion implemented position the company for long-term success, and I look forward to applying my previous experience to support Esperion’s focused and driven team in ensuring the millions of patients who need additional LDL-C lowering options have access to our convenient, once-daily oral medicines.”

Mr. Fischer brings over 35 years of experience and a distinguished record of results in key leadership positions within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Mr. Fischer served as the chief executive officer and as a director of Vivus, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing innovative, next-generation therapies to address unmet needs from September 2013 to December 2017.

Prior to Vivus, Mr. Fischer served in various positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, most recently as company group chairman, Johnson & Johnson and worldwide franchise chairman of Cordis Corporation. Before that, he served as company group chairman, North America Pharmaceuticals, which included responsibilities for Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceuticals, Janssen and Scios. Prior to that, Mr. Fischer served as president of Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceuticals. From May 2013 to May 2019, Mr. Fischer also served on the board of directors of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Mr. Fischer holds a Bachelor of General Studies from Ohio University and previously served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc .

