Nurse Call Systems Market revenue to cross USD 3.4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The nurse call systems market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3.4 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Technological advancements in the nurse call systems along with surging government expenditure in the healthcare sector are expected to boost the nurse call systems adoption rate globally. Over the course of time, both wireless and wired nurse call systems have undergone numerous changes concerning to their design and manufacture. Nurse call systems can now be equipped and integrate with other communication and data equipment that allows caregivers to operate efficiently.

The wireless communication equipment segment in the nurse call systems market is poised to witness 11.4% growth rate through 2027 led by the inventive approaches that have been utilized in the development of wireless communication equipment, several benefits offered in healthcare facilities, etc. Wireless nurse call systems are easy to implement, simple to operate, and provide excellent aftercare. These systems are highly preferred by doctors attributed to provide a professional and friendly service to the user. Innovative wireless communication equipment can easily adapt to the requirement of different care settings. Several companies are offering personalized wireless nurse call solutions for each nursing or care home integrated with a number of programmable features.

The nurse call systems market for intercom systems segment was valued at around USD 181 million in 2020. Intercom nurse call systems are innovative equipment that is widely used within a healthcare facility comprising hospitals and clinics. As an innovative system, it helps the monitoring nurse with the capability to communicate with a patient. These systems offer a way of communication between the nurse, patient, and vice versa. This considerably augments the patient’s safety level and alerts nurses if any patient requires assistance. The intercom nurse call systems highly decrease the workload of healthcare staff and enhances the quality of medical care.

The wanderer control segment in the nurse call systems market is predicted to reach USD 825 million by 2027. The wandering control nurse call systems provide the safest and most effective care for patients of the healthcare facility. These systems are developed by incorporating advanced wireless solution that ensures the safety of patients. The wanderer control nurse call systems can identify both the wanderer & the area wanderer is attempting to access and send an alarm to the healthcare staff device. Several companies provide personalized configuration for each patient that allows the control of all areas regardless of their size.

The nursing and assisted living centers segment will account for USD 841 million by 2027. This high market growth is credited to the increasing preference for nurse call equipment in nursing and assisted living centers. The growing usage of the nurse call systems across nursing and assisted living centers provides various benefits such as high-cost efficiency, consistent monitoring, ensure patient welfare, etc. The nurse call systems are considered to be an ideal solution in nursing and assisted living centers attributed to high-speed response to emergency requirements in patient care delivery. The surging preference for nurse call systems and the presence of well-established nursing and assisted living centers in developed & developing countries are projected to foster the segment growth.

China nurse call systems market size will exceed USD 297 million by 2027 owing to the rising geriatric population, growing number of hospitals in the country, etc. The increasing government expenditure on healthcare is set to augment the product demand. There is a remarkable rise in the healthcare spending by Chinese government in last few years along with promoting the acceptance of technologically advanced products in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the nurse call systems market are Hillrom Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Rauland-Borg Corporation, and Ascom Group. These companies have made considerable investments in the development and commercialization of advanced nurse call systems for gaining competitive advantage and strengthening their industrial presence.

