uniQure to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



The 28 th Annual Meeting of the Huntington Study Group (Virtual), November 4 - 6, 2021



David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will present an overview of the ongoing clinical trials of AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease, HD-GeneTRX-1 and -2, and participate in a Q&A session on Friday, November 5 th at 3:15 p.m. ET.



An encore poster presentation entitled, “Demographics and healthcare resource utilization (HRU) in US patients with Huntington’s Disease: data from the Huntington’s Disease Burden of Illness (HDBOI) study” will also be available to view at the Poster Pavilion to registered participants.





Virtual Neuroscience 2021 – 50 th Annual Meeting, November 8 - 11, 2021



Corlieve academic collaborator, Valeria Crepel, Ph.D., will present an encore presentation “CL002, An AAV9 vector expressing engineered miRNA targeting knockdown of GluK2-containing kainite receptors as a novel gene therapy approach for treating intractable temporal lobe epilepsy” on Thursday, November 11 th at 10:00 a.m. ET, Session P152: Antiepileptic Therapies IV.





Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 15 - 17, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, November 17th.



A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day from 10:40 to 11:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and liver, including clinical programs in hemophilia B and Huntington's disease and preclinical candidates in Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3, temporal lobe epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: