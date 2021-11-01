Eyewear Market to Grow USD 172.42 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eyewear market size was USD 105.56 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 114.95 billion in 2021 to USD 172.42 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Eyewear Market, 2021-2028.” As per our expert analysts, in the present situation, people desire to utilize eyeglasses owing to the increasing consciousness about optical conditions, pooled with the rising occurrence of vision irregularity. For example, in 2020, as per the Lancet Global Health, it is anticipated that approximately 43.3 million people were blind, out of which 23.9 million were evaluated to be female.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/eyewear-market-101749





Buying Rate of Glasses and Sunglasses Sternly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

The regional spread of the coronavirus has considerably impacted the sales of eyewear, such as sunglasses, contact lenses, and prescribed eyeglasses, and sunglasses. Moreover, government organizations across the world had inflicted stringent lockdown regulations in the early phase of the pandemic spread. This resulted in the shutdown of ophthalmic clinics, as well as retail stores selling glasses for a prolonged period. These factors have hampered the demand for eyewear amid the pandemic.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market can be segregated into spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses. The spectacles segment was anticipated to hold the largest share in the overall market in 2020. The segment is estimated to uphold its dominating position at the end of the forecast period. It generated 79.1% in terms of share in 2020.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into retail stores, online stores, and ophthalmic clinics. In terms of region, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/eyewear-market-101749





Rising Occurrence of Eye Health Concerns to Bolster Market Growth

On a global foundation, there is an upsurge in the alertness linked with optical conditions in emerging nations, which is anticipated to inflate the acceptance of eyeglass products. A greater population of individuals undergoing ocular ailments is projected to be one of the significant factors impacting the eyewear market growth.

On the basis of predictions given by the World Health Organization in the year 2015, by 2020, there will be around 2.2 billion novel frequencies of myopia worldwide. In nations such as South Korea, Japan, and China, individuals embrace colored contact lenses for augmented aesthetic intention.





Quick Buy - Eyewear Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101749





North America to Lead Backed by Surging Approval of Vision Care Products

North America held the maximum eyewear market shares and formed an income worth USD 30.87 billion in 2020. The growing approval of vision care products is assessed to increase the growth of the market in this region.

Europe held the second-largest market share. Aspects such as the inclination towards superior eye care products, greater consciousness of ocular conditions, and surging ability to buy exclusive sunglasses are expected to fuel the market in European nations.

On the contrary, Asia Pacific is expected to follow the lead after North America in the global market for eyewear in terms of income by 2028.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG) (Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (France)

CooperVision (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Fielmann AG (Germany)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Italy)

Other Prominent Players





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6% 2028 Value Projection USD 172.42 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 114.95 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Growth Drivers Rising Incidence of Eye Health Issues to Propel Market Growth Increasing Awareness among People Regarding Harmful Effects of Ultraviolet Rays to Augment Growth





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/eyewear-market-101749





Global Eyewear Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lens

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Store

Online Store

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/eyewear-market-101749





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.