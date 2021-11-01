Global and China Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Markets Report 2021 - Business Models are Innovated, and the Vehicle OTA Sees the Completed Closed Loop of Business Models

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As automotive E/E architectures gradually develop toward central architectures, the centralization of computing power, software services, and peripheralization of sensors and actuators tend to be more obvious; the industrial chain structure has been reshaped, and the business model has undergone significant changes.

(1) The supply chain system is reshaped

Under the traditional distributed E/E architecture, the hardware and algorithms of controllers are provided by Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs coordinate different suppliers, so that the collaboration is extremely inefficient.

Under the new E/E architecture, OEMs enjoy the dominance. Based on their own software and hardware platforms, they directly convey their demand to suppliers, among which Tier 1 suppliers are no longer dominant while Tier 0.5 suppliers emerge to provide algorithms and software for autonomous driving.

(2) The traditional ""turnkey"" model transfers to the ""full stack"" development model

OEMs manipulate the development of software platforms (covering functions integrated, suppliers, etc.) to accomplish deeper development. With the development of autonomous driving technology, OEMs are more inclined to carry out ""full-stack"" development: they gradually master E/E architectures, operating systems, core algorithms, cloud big data, chips and other capabilities, then provide sustainable and iterative product experience and services with a focus on smart scenarios and consumer experience.

(3) Business models are innovated, and the vehicle OTA sees the completed closed loop of business models

In addition, with the evolution of E/E architectures and the rapid development of vehicle OTA, the sales models of automobiles have altered accordingly. Automakers have turned from one-time product providers to "products + full life cycle services" providers. Around smart scenarios and consumer experience, they provide sustainable and iterative product experience and services. Emerging automakers represented by Tesla update software to iterate and upgrade vehicles.

In addition to vehicle sales, OEMs may charge software updates via OTA in the future. For example, the leader Tesla has earned more than USD1.2 billion from software updates.

Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Industry Research Report 2021 mainly studies the following:

Overview, technology evolution trends, reform trends, market size, etc. of automotive E/E architectures;

Status quo, evolution trends, etc. of E/E architectures of major OEMs (emerging brands, independent brands, foreign brands);

Status quo, planning, etc. of E/E architectures of major Tier 1 enterprises;

Status quo of main E/E architectures (including computing architecture, software architecture, communication architecture, power management architecture, etc.); solutions of major manufacturers; evolution of new E/E architectures.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Automotive E/E Architecture

1.1 Overview of Automotive E/E Architecture

1.2 Evolution Trends of Automotive E/E Architecture

1.3 Trends of E/E Architecture Revolution

1.4 Market Size

2 E/E Architecture Planning of OEMs

2.1 E/E Architecture Comparison of OEMs

2.2 E/E Architecture of Emerging Automakers

2.3 E/E Architecture of Independent Brands

2.4 E/E Architecture of Foreign and Joint Venture Brands

3 E/E Architecture Planning of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.1 E/E Architecture Comparison of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.2 Layout of Tier 1 Suppliers under New E/E Architecture: Autonomous Driving

3.3 Layout of Tier 1 Suppliers under New E/E Architecture: Intelligent Cockpit

3.4 Huawei's E/E Architecture

3.5 Visteon's E/E Architecture

3.6 Bosch's E/E Architecture

3.7 Aptiv's E/E Architecture

3.8 Continental's E/E Architecture

3.9 E/E Architecture of UAES

3.10 Jingwei Hirain Technologies

4 Computing Architecture and Technical Solutions

4.1 Domain Controller Hardware Design Trends

4.2 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers

4.3 Smart Cockpit Domain Controllers

4.4 Cross-domain Integrated Hardware Solutions under New E/E Architecture

5 Software Architecture and Technical Solutions

5.1 Intelligent Vehicle Software Architecture and Development Models

5.2 SOA Software Solutions under New E/E Architecture

6 Communication Architecture and Technical Solutions

6.1 Development Trends of Communication Architecture

6.2 Development Trends of Ethernet

6.3 Development Trends of Intelligent Gateway Modules

6.4 Communication Architecture Solutions under New E/E Architecture

7 Power Management Architecture and Technical Solutions

7.1 Autonomous Driving Power Supply Network

7.2 Application of Intelligent Power Distribution E-fuse

7.3 Intelligent Power Management Solutions under New E/E Architecture

