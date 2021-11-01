Worldwide Air Purifier Industry to 2026 - High-Efficiency Particulate Air to Dominate the Market

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purifier Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11.2% during the forecast period. Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in demand from residential sector in several countries because of increasing awareness, as a whole pandemic caused a negative impact on the commercial sector which is a major end-user for air purifiers, thus declining its demand.

Factors such as increasing airborne diseases and growing health consciousness among consumers are driving the market. Air pollution from industries is constantly emerging as a big threat to the health of individuals as well as the environment. In recent years, the air purifier market has witnessed a hike in demand fueled by degrading air quality and increasing concerns about health issues. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item in both underdeveloped and emerging economies particularly in the commercial and residential segments, owing to the high installation and maintenance cost. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Key Highlights

The high-efficiency particulate air technology, due to its critical applications in semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food or beverage manufacturing, medical and other industrial facilities is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Growing air pollution in the densely populated Asia-Pacific has emerged as a major challenge, with damaging impacts on the environment, public health, and agricultural crop yields. However, such problems are likely to create several opportunities for the air purifier market in the future.

Asia-Pacific, due to increasing industrialization is home to the most polluted cities worldwide. Several local governments are working in the field of air purification in the region, which is likely to make Asia-Pacific the dominant region in the air purifier market.

Key Market Trends

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) to Dominate the Market

Mechanical air filters, such as HEPA filters, remove particles by capturing them on filter materials. It captures large airborne particles, such as dust, pollen, mold spores, animal dander, and particles containing dust mite and cockroach allergens.

HEPA filters are a type of extended surface filter with a larger surface area and higher efficiencies for removing larger and smaller airborne particles. Moreover, these types of air filters remove respirable particles more efficiently than pleated filters. The two most common standards required for HEPA air purifiers include the capability to remove particles, i.e., 99.95% (European Standard) or 99.97% (ASME standard), which have a size greater than or equal to 0.3 micrometers.

For the last 10 years, HEPA filters have been proven across a wide range of healthcare facilities and life sciences applications, to control the spread of airborne particles and organisms, such as viruses and bacteria. Moreover, many professional engineering organizations recommend HEPA filters in hospitals, infection control clinics, and other healthcare facilities to eliminate microbes and other dangerous particles.

Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in July 2020, VironAire had announced two affordable HEPA technology-based medical-grade air cleaners for hospitals, businesses, and homes. The systems employ HEPA-13 along with pioneering 254 nm ultraviolet UV-C light for killing viruses. ?

Therefore, owing to the above points, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific has been a catalytic driver in the demand for the air purifier market. In developing nations, such as India and China, industrial growth is at its peak, which is expected to drive the demand for the air purifier market in both nations.

Compared to many other large economies, China's air purifier market is young and is still developing. During the surveillance in 2016 and 2017, China's Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (AQISIQ) found that 20% of air purifiers still failed compliance tests for safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and performance. Additionally, the air purifier market in China is dominated by international brands, and its market share far exceeds that of domestic branded products.

On the other hand, in India, the market for air purifiers is mostly confined to northern India, which contributed around 75% of the annual sales of air purifiers in 2018. For the past few years, the market has been growing by more than 50%. Factors, such as growing awareness among consumers and increasing promotional activities by all major companies, have got more consumers into retail outlets in 2018.

In January 2020, Delhi State Government in India launched its first-ever pilot project to tackle its smog problem. Delhi has installed its first-ever 20 feet tall air purifier at the Lajpat Nagar market. The estimated cost of the smog tower is around INR 7 lakh. The gigantic air purifier is fitted with exhaust fans to suck in polluted air with the help of a big inlet unit. It can treat 2.5 Lakh to 6 Lakh cubic meters of air per day. ?

Among the industrialized countries, the Japanese energy sector is one of the least emission intensives, and its air quality standards are stringent. However, in February 2019, Balmuda, a Japanese high-end home appliance maker, stated that as Japan's air purifier market is decreasing every year, and the company is planning to increase their revenues from the growing markets, such as South Korea, where they can sell 10 times more air purifiers than in Japan.

The air purifier market in South Korea is expanding rapidly, largely due to surging demand, as consumers are becoming more concerned about fine dust. Hence, South Korea's President's move to reduce the air pollution in the country, along with the regional cooperation with China, is expected to support the demand for the air purifiers market in the coming years.

