MarketWise Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (the “Company”), formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 11, 2021, to discuss the financial results.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the MarketWise Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13723671. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.marketwise.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, MarketWise has more than 20 years of operating history and is comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of 13 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform with a vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

