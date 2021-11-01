Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on November 12, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on November 15, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.



Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8659

Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 01889650

Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1509713&tp_key=8e41b40a10

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) November 29, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677

Encore (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541

Encore ID: 889650#

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso

NATIONAL Public Relations

T: (416) 433-2801

E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com