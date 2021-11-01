FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Commercial Litigation Guide

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the 2021 Who’s Who Legal: Commercial Litigation guide. The guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in valuations, compliance issues and commercial disputes.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 23 professionals named to the list. These experts represented the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments and hail from six countries.
FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:
- Brent Bersin, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Houston
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – Paris
- Carrie Distler, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Chicago
- David Eastwood, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
- Leonardo Florencio, Senior Managing Director, Corporate Finance & Restructuring – São Paulo
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – Paris
- Basil Imburgia, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – New York
- Ben Johnson, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – Hong Kong
- Gary Kleinrichert, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Chicago
- Romain Lortat-Jacob, Managing Director, Economic Consulting – Paris
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong
- Tim Warren, Managing Director, Economic Consulting – London
Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:
- Daniel Fischel, Senior Managing Director – Chicago
- Ken Lehn, Senior Consultant – Chicago
- Ralph Scholten, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang, Executive Vice President – Boston
- Sebastian Zuccon, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
