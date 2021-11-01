DTE Energy names Joi Harris as president of DTE Gas

Detroit, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 — DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced the appointment of Joi Harris as president of DTE Gas, the company’s natural gas utility serving 1.3 million residential and business customers across its service territory.

Harris, a 30-year veteran of DTE, has a long history with DTE Gas. She started shadowing engineers at the age of 15, before becoming a company co-op at 18. She climbed the ladder, serving in a number of leadership positions within the organization, rising to the rank of vice president, and most recently as senior vice president of the Major Enterprise Projects division. In that role, she led the project management, planning and execution of the largest projects in DTE's $3 billion annual capital investment portfolio.

“Joi brings an exceptional level of expertise in both operations and leadership to this role,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE president and chief executive officer. “As DTE Gas continues to upgrade more than 3,000 miles of infrastructure while remaining focused on the company’s journey to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Joi’s deep understanding of our gas business and her strategic mindset will be invaluable.”

Harris replaces Matt Paul, who has been named executive vice president of DTE’s distribution operations group in DTE Electric.

“Returning to DTE Gas is like coming home,” said Harris. “I’m honored to lead the 1,800 team members who are improving lives with their energy by keeping natural gas safe, reliable and affordable for our customers.”

Harris serves as vice president of the board of directors for the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP). She is a member of the Wayne State University’s College of Engineering Board of Visitors and Industrial Engineering Advisory Board and has participated in the Cornerstone Partnership Program. Harris was chosen by the Michigan Chronicle as one of the "Women of Excellence,” recognized by “Who's Who in Black Detroit,” and honored at the 2016 Women of Color STEM Conference for her career achievements.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Attachment